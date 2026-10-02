Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Samsung gets big price cut during the sale

New Delhi:

Amazon’s Great Indian Festival 2026 will start on October 8, and the company has already teased some serious deals on smartphones – especially if someone has been eyeing a new Samsung Galaxy. Whether someone is willing to pick a budget smartphone from Samsung devices- especially from the M series as well as a foldable device – that gets a massive price drop.

Offer and discounts: List of devices

Here is what you can get during the festive sale, which will help them to buy best in budget smartphones:

The Samsung Galaxy M17e drops to Rs. 16,999 during the sale, which is Rs. 3,000 off the current price.

The Galaxy M17 is dipping below Rs. 19,999, down from its usual Rs. 21,999.

And the Galaxy M47 will be available at slashed price of Rs. 25,999 from a hefty Rs. 35,999.

Mid range smartphone during Amazon sale

Not just the high-end device, but users can also have their hands on budget-friendly devices. If you want Samsung’s best quality foldable device, now is the time to have it, as it is available for a big price cut.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8’s price has slide down to Rs. 1,72,999 from the original Rs. 1,79,999, while the Z Fold 8 Ultra sees its price cut to Rs. 1,92,999 from Rs. 1,99,999. All these prices already factor in applicable coupon discounts, so what you see is what you pay.

Amazon is not just holding it with Samsung devices, but they are further promising up to 80 per cent off across smartphones from other leading brands in India, along with multiple branded laptops, tablets, and a lot of electronic devices/gadgets.

To make the deal sweeter, the gadgets could be bought at a low price tag, along with a number of bank offers. If you have an SBI card, you get another 10 per cent instant discount. And if you are looking to upgrade, trade in your old smartphone for an extra discount, then it will be easy enough.

There’s more: extra cashback through Amazon Pay, payment offers, and no-cost EMI options sweeten the deal. Prime members, as usual, get a little bit more—special discounts and early access to the sale. So, mark your calendar for October 8, keep an eye out for last-minute reveals, and get ready to click checkout. Amazon’s Great Indian Festival 2026 is aiming big this year.

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