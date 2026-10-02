Apple Watch Series 12, Watch Ultra 4 to get Live Rewind and Siri Recap AI feature: How will it work?

New Delhi:

Apple, a leading tech giant, is working on upgrading its wearable with the launch of two new AI features for its latest smartwatches. The Watch Series 12 and Watch Ultra 4 wearables will be adding two new features – Live Rewind and Siri Recap. Both features will be titled the Audio Intelligence suite. Here is everything about the new additional features and how they will improve the platform.

Live Rewind feature

The Live Rewind feature is for those moments when you want to hear what someone just said – a quick catch-up for up to 15 seconds of conversation.

To activate it, you will have to double-press the Digital Crown on your Apple Watch, and you can then play back the snippet easily, simply, and smoothly, without being bothered. And, in case someone wants to add more details or needs to save it, then they can just ask Siri or send it over to the Siri app.

Apple is pretty clear about the privacy for its devices, as the Live Rewind feature does not permanently record or store any of the audio on the device.

Siri Recap

Siri Recap is a bit of a different feature, claims Apple. It summarises the conversations the user had throughout the day. Instead of desperately trying to remember every bit of information, they will get a summary of the entire day at any point in time.

After a week, those summaries will automatically disappear from the device, unless someone decides to save them.

Once again, no actual audio is kept or stored by the company. The data will get processed inside the Secure Enclave in the S11 chipset, and then it will be wiped out completely. Apple has used its Foundation Models to run on Private Cloud Compute for generating summaries.

User’s data will not stick around in Apple’s Cloud, and no one can access it. Talking about the language, both the newly added AI features for watch support English only, and more language support may arrive later.

Watches and smartphones support

Users need either an Apple Watch Series 12 or Apple Watch Ultra 4, paired with one of these supported iPhones:

iPhone 16

iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 17

iPhone 17e

iPhone 17 Pro

iPhone 17 Pro Max

iPhone Air

iPhone 18 Pro

iPhone 18 Pro Max

iPhone Duo

Apple said that there are more details which will arrive later this year (timeline unspecified.

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