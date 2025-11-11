Honor X80 tipped with 10000mAh battery, Snapdragon chip and 6.8-inch display: Details here The upcoming Honor X80 is rumoured to feature a massive 10000mAh battery, along with a Snapdragon 7-series chipset and a large 6.8-inch LTPS display. The device is expected to succeed the Honor X70 and may launch soon as an entry-level smartphone.

It looks like Honor is working on its next entry-level device, dubbed the Honor X80, which should succeed the popular Honor X70 series. While the phone itself is still not confirmed by the company, various leaks suggest that the upcoming device will feature a massive increase in battery capacity.

According to tipster Digital Chat Station and HTCMania (on X.com), the Honor X80 may use a 10,000mAh battery, arguably the biggest battery used on an Honor smartphone. For Honor to go that far is indicative of a major focus on battery endurance for users who desire long usage over a single charge.

Key Specifications Leaked

1. 10,000mAh battery: A leak in Chinese 3C certification reportedly revealed a new Honor battery with a rated capacity of 9,755mAh, so its typical capacity could be higher than 10,000mAh. In fact, this mirrors previous rumors on the X80's battery capacity.

2. Large 6.8-inch display: The device is said to sport a 6.8-inch LTPS display with 1.5K resolution featuring rounded corners. This is probably an upgrade over the X70’s 6.79-inch panel.

3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 7-series processor: It is reportedly packed with a Snapdragon 7-series chipset, positioning the Honor X80 as a performance-focused entry-level smartphone.

Honor Power 2 Also in Development

Leaks also mention another Honor device, possibly by the name ‘Honor Power 2’, which is also expected to carry a 10,000mAh battery. This model may use a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 chipset instead.

This indicates that Honor is preparing several phones with long battery lives for 2025.

Honor X70: A quick look back

The Honor X80 is expected to bring noticeable upgrades over the Honor X70 launched earlier this year in China. Here are some key specs of the X70:

Battery : 8,300 mAh with 80W fast charging

: 8,300 mAh with 80W fast charging Display : 6.79-inch, 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate

: 6.79-inch, 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate Processor : Snapdragon 6 Gen 4

: Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 Storage : Up to 12GB RAM + 512GB

: Up to 12GB RAM + 512GB Camera : 50MP AI-backed rear camera, 8MP selfie camera

: 50MP AI-backed rear camera, 8MP selfie camera Durability : IP66 + IP68 + IP69 ratings

: IP66 + IP68 + IP69 ratings Price: Begins at CNY 1,399 (around Rs 16,000)

With those specifications in mind, the rumoured 10,000mAh battery on the X80 is a significant upgrade.

Expected pricing and India launch: Possibility

Although no official pricing has been leaked so far, the upcoming Honor X80 is positioned as an entry-level device, so it is expected to stay rather affordable, possibly under Rs 20,000 if launched in India.

With Honor now working on rebuilding itself globally, a launch in India is plausible if the brand sustains this dramatic comeback.