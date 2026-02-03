NASA's moon rocket test hit by hydrogen leak as crew awaits crucial countdown for Artemis launch NASA's crucial pre-launch fueling test for its new moon rocket was interrupted by a hydrogen leak, forcing engineers to pause operations and attempt quick fixes. The outcome will decide whether the Artemis crew can begin their lunar fly-around mission this month.

Washington:

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) encountered a fresh hurdle on Monday when a hydrogen leak disrupted fueling operations for its new moon rocket during a decisive test at the Kennedy Space Center. The 322-foot rocket was being loaded with over 7,00,000 gallons of super-cold hydrogen and oxygen, designed to simulate the final hours leading to an actual launch. However, barely two hours into the process, sensors picked up excessive hydrogen near the rocket’s base, forcing the team to momentarily halt fueling. By then, only half of the core stage had been filled.

Workaround efforts and past challenges

Engineers immediately tried to tackle the leak using methods developed during the Space Launch System’s maiden flight three years ago. That earlier mission had also been troubled by persistent hydrogen leaks before it finally lifted off. The current crew of three Americans and one Canadian monitored the situation remotely from Houston, where they have remained in quarantine for over a week while waiting for the outcome of the final dress rehearsal.

Countdown tensions and narrow launch window

NASA, already running two days late because of an intense cold wave, began the countdown on Saturday night. The clocks were set to stop just 30 seconds before ignition to allow controllers to rehearse every critical step. Hydrogen issues had previously kept the SLS grounded for months in 2022, adding more pressure to complete the current test on time. If the fueling demonstration wraps up smoothly, NASA could attempt to launch Commander Reid Wiseman and his crew as early as Sunday. The mission must lift off by 11 February or face postponement until March. The launch window for February has already been squeezed due to the extreme weather conditions.

Mission objective and artemis vision

The nearly ten-day journey aims to send astronauts past the moon, loop around its far side and return directly to Earth. The focus is on testing the capsule’s life support systems and other essential hardware. The crew will not enter lunar orbit or try to land. This will be the first crewed lunar voyage in more than fifty years, marking a major milestone for NASA’s Artemis program. After the Apollo era of the 1960s and 1970s, Artemis seeks to establish a steady human presence on and around the moon, with Wiseman's team paving the way for future landings.

