Automatic or manual geyser: Which one is better?

New Delhi:

Winter has begun, and taking a cold shower is out of the question. It is now that most households start thinking of buying a new geyser. But one question always pops up – should you buy an automatic geyser or stick to a manual one? Both have their pros and cons, and in the end, your needs and budget will decide which one is best for you.

Manual/traditional geysers: Advantages

Manual geysers essentially have basic controls, usually a simple knob or button. Their largest advantage is that they are cheaper and have a lower upfront price tag.

These geysers are also easy to use and require fewer electronics; hence, they are generally simple to repair. Since they contain fewer digital components, the chances of technical failure are lower.

A manual geyser is more than sufficient should one need only quick hot water without advanced features.

Manual geysers: Disadvantages

Because they lack digital or automatic features, manual geysers cannot provide exact temperature control. They are less efficient with energy consumption, especially in cases where a model is poorly insulated. This may lead to an increase in electricity bills over time.

Automatic/smart geysers: Advantages

In the current scenario, there are automatic geysers that offer digital controls. They feature an auto shut-off when the temperature of the water reaches the set limit.

Many of the models have Wi-Fi connectivity, app-based controls, and timer scheduling for when you're not at home to enable you to heat your water.

Their insulation is generally better, saving energy. They also allow for exact, comfortable temperature regulation.

Disadvantages of automatic geysers

Some features may make these geysers complex. They are more costly at the initial stage and expensive to maintain advanced electronics. They are ideal for those who wish to have modern convenience, smart features, and long-term power savings.

Which one should you buy?

If you are on a constrained budget and expected to have a reliable water heater, then a good manual geyser with a thermostat can be a good fit – but you will have to cautiously switch it off.

But in case you need a comfortable, automated and energy-efficient machine for winters, then an automatic geyser will be a good investment for the long term.