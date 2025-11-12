Android phones to get smarter battery protection from power-hungry apps starting March 2026 From March 1, 2026, Google will introduce battery usage warning labels for Android apps that consume excess power in the background. Developers will be required to optimise their apps or risk being removed from Play Store recommendations.

New Delhi:

One of the unnoticed but most common issues faced by Android users is the excessive usage of background applications that drain the mobile battery. Now, Google is stepping in to fix this issue. Starting from March 1 (2026), Android phones will start to warn users about apps that consume heavy battery power, helping them make better choices before downloading.

This new rule will also impact developers, as Google plans to remove battery-draining apps from Play Store recommendations. As much as this may irk developers, it will certainly be a relief for millions of Android users who yearn for longer battery life.

Google's new battery warning labels for apps

From March 2026, developers of the applications will be required to include special labels that show whether their apps consume too much battery because of background activity. These labels will appear on the app listings in the Google Play Store so that users can make informed decisions.

This step is part of Google's bigger move to ensure Android devices remain power-efficient, especially for users who heavily rely on their phones for work, entertainment, and communication.

Developers get time to fix battery usage issues

While this is all well and good for the users, it means more work for developers now. Apps that consume high system resources and/or run constant background processes will show up on Google's radar. The company promises to give enough time and technical guidance to developers before it takes any action.

If apps consistently break the rules for more than a battery cycle, the developers get informed by Google and might incur visibility reduction on the Play Store.

Exceptions for essential background tasks

Google has reportedly recognised that not every form of background activity is evil. Some apps have legitimate reasons to fire up the processes, such as:

Audio-playing applications, such as music or podcast apps

File transfer applications that operate even when the screen is locked

Delivery and cab service apps that use live tracking and notifications

Such apps will probably be exempted from severe battery drain flags as long as they follow Google's new guidelines and thresholds.

Defining the Wake Lock’s limit for apps

Google is reportedly working and will soon be introducing a defined metric which will measure the app as per the usage from waking up till the time you sleep. The feature will be called ‘wake locks’.

If any app which is running in the background crosses the set threshold, Google will automatically flag it for using excessive battery, resulting in consuming and draining it. It will also issue a warning to the developer of the app as well.

The company will strike a balance between the functionality of an application and the user experience, with the least unnecessary power consumption.

Balancing user relief and developer concerns

While users will see longer battery life, developers may begin to raise questions about Google's control over rules governing the Play Store.

The move could further spark debates about fairness, especially if some developers feel their applications are being penalised without proper cause. But for consumers, this change marks a big step toward better Android battery management.