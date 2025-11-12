iQOO 15 launching in India on November 26 with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, 7-years update and massive battery iQOO 15 is confirmed to launch in India with flagship features on November 26. The device will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and backed by a 7,000mAh battery and up to 7 years of software updates, positioning it as a strong competitor to other premium flagships.

New Delhi:

The new iQOO flagship will launch in India on November 26 and will be available via Amazon, the iQOO e-store, and leading offline retailers. The smartphone will be made available in two colours—Legend Edition (White) and Alpha (Black). The phone, if the China launch is something to go by, might come with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5: Powering the Next Flagship

The iQOO 15 will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, promising massive upgrades in CPU, GPU, and AI. The brand says this chip, combined with the Supercomputing Chip Q3 from the brand, assures smoother gaming and quick system responses. It is also expected to sport LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage for top-notch multitasking.

(Image Source : IQOO 15 (X.COM))iQOO 15 (X.com)

Design and display

The device has been fitted with a 6.85-inch Samsung 2K M14 LEAD OLED display offering up to 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of as much as 2600 nits.

Further highlights of the panel include 2160Hz PWM dimming, DC dimming, and ray tracing support for lifelike visuals — features appealing to both gamers and multimedia users.

Battery and charging performance

The iQOO 15 features a whopping 7,000 mAh battery, quite uncommon in any flagship device. It's likely to have support for 100W wired charging and 40W wireless charging, with an 8,000 sq mm vapour chamber cooling system for better thermal management in long gaming sessions or heavy multitasking.

Camera and software support

Photography enthusiasts will definitely get a major camera upgrade this year. The iQOO 15 will feature a 50MP + 50MP + 50MP triple-camera setup, with a Sony 3x periscope lens supporting OIS on the back. For selfies, there will be a 32MP camera.

The device will run on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 out of the box and is claimed to receive 7 years of software updates, which is one of the longest in the Android ecosystem.

Expected price in India

While the brand has not given any pricing details, reports hint that the iQOO 15 might start around Rs 70,000 in India, thereby pitting it squarely against the OnePlus 15, Samsung Galaxy S24, and Xiaomi 15.

Attractive launch-day offers and bank discounts might be offered on Amazon as well as on iQOO's official store.