Apple launches iPhone Pocket Bag designed by Issey Miyake at shocking price tag Apple has collaborated with Japanese designer Issey Miyake to launch a limited-edition accessory called the iPhone Pocket — a stylish, 3D-knit mini bag designed to carry your iPhone and daily essentials. Priced between USD 149.95 and USD 229.95, the new product blends minimal fashion innovation.

New Delhi:

Apple has just revealed a new and somewhat unexpected product: a sock-like iPhone bag. Dubbed the iPhone Pocket, this has been created in collaboration with Japanese fashion legend Issey Miyake. The accessory joins Apple's minimal design language with Miyake's artistic approach to textiles, especially his most famous pleated designs.

Price and Variants of the iPhone Pocket

There are two variants of the iPhone Pocket:

USD 149.95 (approximately Rs 12,500) for the Short Strap variant

Long Strap variant: USD 229.95 (around Rs 19,000)

While the short strap design can be worn on the wrist or attached to a bag, this long strap version allows the user to wear it cross-body like a sling bag.

Both variants feature a 3D-knit, ribbed texture that stretches to hold different items securely.

Available colours and design inspiration

It follows, according to Apple, a "piece of cloth" in its design, reimagining what a pocket is through the unique lens of Miyake.

The shorter strap models will be available in colours like:

Lemon

Mandarin

Purple

Pink

Peacock

Sapphire

Cinnamon

Black

Long strap models, on the other hand, will only be available in 3 colour options:

Sapphire

Cinnamon

Black

Apple claims the iPhone Pocket isn't just for iPhones; users can also carry AirPods, wallets, or other small everyday items inside it.

Global launch and availability

The iPhone Pocket will be available from November 14 in select Apple retail stores and online in the following countries:

US UK France Italy Japan South Korea Singapore Taiwan Hong Kong Greater China

Apple first launched its crossbody strap earlier this year, and this new product furthers its foray into lifestyle accessories.

Will it launch in India?

By the time of writing, Apple has made no such statement and has not shared any specific confirmation related to the India launch for the iPhone Pocket. As it is a limited-edition release, it may remain exclusive to some international markets.

However, if Indian Apple fans want to flaunt this stylish designer gadget bag, they could import it.