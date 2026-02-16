X witnessed short outage in India and this could be the real reason

New Delhi:

X.com, formerly known as Twitter, was down for a while in India, from around 7PM IST to around 7:30PM IST. Several users reported about the issues on DownDetector, and by that time, within a few minutes, thousands of users expressed their frustrations on other social media platforms. They have stated that they had trouble accessing their account on X, with the homepage failing to load and feeds not refreshing. According to Downdetector, there was a sudden spike in outage reports, indicating a possible server-side problem.

Users started to notice the platform (app and website) being unable to load. It shows a blank screen everywhere, and timelines were missing, too.

(Image Source : DOWNDETECTOR)Downdetector

The platform is now back in action (started working at around 7:30PM IST), but yet, there was no information related to what the actual cause was. But what it looks like is a server problem, maybe something on the backend, or just some network hiccup.

X.com down: What could be the real reason?

Here are some of the possible reasons if you ever face the issue again related to the platform being unresponsive:

1. Server trouble: Most of the time, it’s just a technical hiccup on their end. Servers get overloaded, or maybe the tech team is trying to fix something. When that happens, the homepage won’t load, or your feed just sits there, frozen.

2. Everyone is using the platform at the same time: when big news breaks, everyone rushes to X.com, and the servers start to choke. At this hour (around 7PM IST), it was all about the AI Impact Summit 2026 inauguration – maybe too many people at once were using the site, which impacted the performance of the platform.

3. Routine maintenance: Sometimes X prefers to shut things down for updates or bug fixes. If you try to log in during one of these windows, good luck—you will probably hit a wall, or the homepage just won’t show up.

4. Network or DNS issue: It’s not always X’s fault. Maybe your internet provider’s having trouble getting you connected, or there’s a DNS mess somewhere between you and the site. You could be locked out, even if everything’s working fine for users elsewhere.

5. Your device is being weird: Sometimes, it is just your own smartphone or computer which might not support the platform. Maybe your app cache is messed up, or you have not updated in ages. Even a minor glitch can stop X from loading like it should.

If everyone’s stuck, you’ll usually see a spike on Downdetector. But if it’s just you? Try updating the app, clearing your cache, or switching to another network. Usually, that sorts it out.