JEE Main Results 2026 declared: Shreyas Mishra from Delhi along with 11 others scores 100 percentile

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday declared the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 result on February 16, 2026. Students, who appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination, can now check their scores on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The NTA also declared the final answer key on the official website. The NTA conducted the Session 1 examination on January 21, 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29, 2026. Paper 1 exam was conducted on January 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28 in two shifts — the morning shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the afternoon shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. Ans the Paper 2 exam was held on January 29 in a single shift from 9 am to 12.30 pm. Previously, the provisional answer key was released on February 4, 2026, and candidates were given time to raise objections till February 6, 2026.

Shreyas Mishra from Delhi-NCR, Narendrababu Gari Mahith from Andhra Pradesh, Shubham Kumar from Bihar, Kabeer Chillar from Rajasthan, Chiranjib Kar from Rajasthan, Bhavesh Patra from Odisha, Anay Jain from Haryana, Arnav Gautam from Rajasthan, Pasala Mohith from Andhra Pradesh, Madhav Viradiya from Maharashtra, Purohit Nimay from Gujarat and Vivan Sharad Mahiswari from Telangana scored 100 percentile.

JEE Main Results 2026: 12 candidates score 100 percentile