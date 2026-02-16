Minority status certificates issued in bulk during state mourning after Ajit Pawar's death, probe ordered

Mumbai:

A new controversy has erupted in Maharashtra's political arena. According to information, the issuance of minority status certificates immediately after the death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has triggered a major political debate. Questions are being raised over how 75 educational institutions were granted minority status between January 28 and January 31, 2026. This period coincided with the three days of state mourning declared after Ajit Pawar's demise.

Sources have indicated that a senior government official has confirmed that the matter is being taken very seriously. An inquiry is underway to determine whether the files of these institutions were already signed by Ajit Pawar or whether any irregularities or manipulation took place at any level after his passing.

CM orders high-level probe

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered a high-level investigation into the entire matter. He has made it clear that strict action will be taken against those found responsible if any wrongdoing comes to light.

Congress levels serious allegations

Meanwhile, the Congress party has raised sharp questions over the incident. It has alleged that some influential and financially strong educational institutions attempted to obtain minority status through alleged collusion with officials. Congress has demanded an impartial inquiry, suspension of the responsible officers and strict punitive action to ensure accountability.

Ajit Pawar's death

It is to be noted here that Ajit Pawar died in a chartered plane crash while travelling from Mumbai to Bramanti on January 28. 66-year-old Pawar was the nephew of veteran politician and NCP founder Sharad Pawar, and the cousin of Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule. He was also the longest-serving Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra non-consecutively. He served in the position for six terms within various governments. He had worked as Deputy Chief Minister in the cabinets of Prithviraj Chavan, Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde. He is survived by his wife, Sunetra Pawar and two sons, Jay and Parth Pawar.

ALSO READ: Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra's longest-serving Deputy Chief Minister, dies in plane crash in Baramati