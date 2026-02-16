MMRDA tables Rs 48,072 crore surplus budget for 2026-27; big push to metro, tunnels and Mumbai 3.0

Mumbai:

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Monday presented a Rs 48,072.57 crore budget for FY 2026–27, outlining an ambitious infrastructure-led growth plan focused on metro expansion, underground tunnels, growth hubs, and climate resilience. This is the authority's first surplus budget since 2017-18. The budget was presented by Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, IAS, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA in the presence of senior officials.

With an estimated income of Rs 48,072.57 crore and expenditure of Rs 48,072.40 crore, the budget projects a surplus of Rs 17 lakh.

87% allocation for development projects

Out of the total outlay, Rs 42,026.14 crore (87.42%) has been earmarked for development projects and schemes, underscoring the authority's focus on large-scale infrastructure creation across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Restructuring the MMR: Underground tunnel network

To ease the growing traffic congestion in the inner city and ensure faster intercity mobility, the MMRDA is continuously expanding high-capacity underground transport infrastructure. The allocations are:

Underground tunnel from Orange Gate to Marine Drive Coastal Road: Rs 1,250.00 crore

Underground tunnel from Gaimukh to Fountain Hotel: Rs 75.00 crore

Thane–Borivali four-lane underground tunnel: Rs 3,029.51 crore

Mumbai Integrated Tunnel (BWSL–BKC–HSR–T2 connectivity)/: Rs 1,189.00 crore

These projects are expected to significantly reduce traffic pressure and improve long-term mobility.

Multi-ring road network and major corridors

Strengthening the multi-ring road strategy, the budget allocates Rs 12,816.53 crore for key road corridors, elevated roads, bridges and expressway links, including:

MTHL to Mumbai–Pune Expressway Link: Rs 603.00 crore

Anand Nagar to Saket Elevated Road: Rs 880.12 crore

Thane Coastal Road (Balkum–Gaimukh): Rs 1,025.77 crore

Fountain Hotel to Bhayander Elevated Road: Rs 75.00 crore

Kalyan Ring Road: Rs 600.00 crore

Worli–Shivdi Elevated Corridor: Rs 936.07 crore

Extended Mumbai Urban Infrastructure Projects: Rs 2,362.20 crore

Mumbai–Wadhwana Expressway Corridor (Uttan–Virar Sea Link): Rs 2,000.00 crore

Mumbai–Samruddhi Expressway: Saket to Amane Link Road: Rs 500.00 crore

Eastern Freeway Extension: Chheda Nagar, Ghatkopar to Thane: Rs 1,106.75 crore

Kalyan-Murbad to Badlapur Road, elevated road parallel to the Waldhuni River: Rs 200.00 crore

Gaimukh to Paygaon Creek Bridge: Rs 682.10 crore

Kasarvadavli, Thane to Kharbao Creek Bridge: Rs 840.71 crore

Kolshet, Thane to Kalher, Bhiwandi Creek Bridge: Rs 105.51 crore

Elevated road from NH-4 to Katai Naka: Rs 900.00 crore

Growth hubs and Mumbai 3.0

Under the Growth Hub framework aimed at economic decentralisation, Rs 4,600 crore has been provided:

KSC (Karnala-Sai-Chirner) New Town: Rs 4,000.00 crore

Raigad Pen Growth Center: Rs 500.00 crore

Kharbao Integrated Business Park: Rs 100.00 crore

The allocation of Rs 4,000 crore for Mumbai 3.0 marks the beginning of the next phase of urban expansion in MMR. It aims to reduce traffic congestion on Mumbai, attract foreign investment, and develop an organized employment ecosystem in line with NITI Aayog's Growth Hub concept.

Massive push to integrated Metro network

MMRDA, implementing the country's largest metro expansion through a single agency, has allocated Rs 13,838.88 crore for multiple corridors, including Metro Lines 2B, 4, 5, 6, 9, 10, 12, 13 and 14, along with metro depots, employee housing, digital mobility platforms and multimodal integration. The expansion is expected to form the backbone of high-capacity public transport across the region.

Major Corridors:

Metro Line 2A (D.N. Nagar–Dahisar): Rs 45.19 crore

Metro Line 2B (D.N. Nagar–Mandale): Rs 1,224.60 crore

Metro Line 4 (Wadala–Kasarvadavli): Rs 3,630.71 crore

Metro Line 4A (Kasarvadavli–Gaimukh): Rs 176.54 crore

Metro Line 5 (Thane–Bhiwandi–Kalyan): Rs 1,309.30 crore

Metro Line 5A (Extension) Durgadi to Ulhasnagar: Rs 183.35 crore

Metro Line 6 (Swami Samarth Nagar–Kanjurmarg): Rs 2,407.78 crore

Metro Line 7 (Andheri East–Dahisar East): Rs 24.05 crore

Metro Lines 9 and 7A (Dahisar–Mira-Bhayander/Andheri–CST Airport): Rs 1,151.87 crore

Metro Line 10 (Gaimukh–Mira Road): Rs 100.00 crore

Metro Line 12 (Kalyan–Taloja): Rs 1,054.54 crore

Metro Line 13 (Ghodbunder–Virar): Rs 200.00 crore

Metro Line 14 (Kanjurmarg–Badlapur): Rs 500.00 crore

Mandale Metro Bhavan: Rs 403.31 crore

Employee Housing Project (Malvani, Malad, and Mandalay): Rs 248.91 crore

Kalyan Shilphata Junction to Rajnoli Chowk, Bhiwandi Flyover: Rs 150.00 crore

Transport Stack – Digital Mobility Platform: Rs 25.00 crore

Planning and Multi-Modal Integration Design for Metro: Rs 919.63 crore

Metro Line 7 Elevated FOB: Rs 84.10 crore

This Metro extension strengthens the high-capacity public transport system across the region and will help reduce traffic congestion in the long run.

Social infrastructure, water security and green initiatives

Slum redevelopment and housing: Rs 731.33 crore

Water resources and sustainability projects: Rs 980.87 crore, including Surya Regional Water Supply Scheme

Green MMR and climate resilience: Rs 250 crore for blue-green infrastructure, waste management, renewable energy and sustainable transport

This is among the first budgets to formally integrate climate preparedness as a recurring theme.

Memorials, IT and governance reforms

Memorials to eminent leaders, including Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and Balasaheb Thackeray: Rs 571.50 crore

Information Technology initiatives, including digital delivery systems and ERP: Rs 235.34 crore

Revenue structure

The projected income of Rs 48,072.57 crore will be driven by land sales, urban transport fund, loans, state subordinate debt, project operations, government grants, TDR, ground rent and interest. MMRDA said the surplus reflects improved land monetisation, a stronger Urban Transport Fund and balanced financial planning.

Overall, the budget lays out a long-term vision for a connected, decentralised and climate-resilient MMR, with infrastructure at the core of Mumbai’s next phase of growth.

