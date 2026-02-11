Mumbai launches India's first melody road as 'Jai Ho' plays on coastal stretch; commuters delighted People travelling on the Mumbai Coastal Road corridor will now hear the iconic Bollywood song "Jai Ho" when driving over specially installed grooves at a designated speed, making it India’s first 'musical' or 'melody' road.

Mumbai:

In a big moment for urban transport and commuter experience, Mumbai has officially launched India's first melody road -- a specially engineered stretch that plays the iconic "Jai Ho" tune from the Bollywood movie Slumdog Millionaire as vehicles move over it at designated speeds. The unique installation was inaugurated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis along with other dignitaries on the city’s Coastal Road, blending engineering creativity with cultural pride.

A 500-metre musical stretch on coastal road

The musical road has been developed on the northbound carriageway of the Coastal Road between Nariman Point and Worli, right after vehicles exit the Coastal Road tunnel. Over a 500-metre segment near the central divider, precisely cut grooves known as rumble strips have been placed so that vehicle tyres create sound vibrations resembling the rhythm of "Jai Ho" when travelling at around 70 to 80 kilometres per hour. Officials noted that the tune remains audible even inside vehicles with windows closed.

For safety and enhanced commuter experience, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has installed warning signboards at 500 metres, 100 metres and 60 metres before the stretch, including inside the tunnel, allowing motorists to adjust speed without sudden braking.

Calling it a pioneering effort, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, "For the first time, we have come up with a melody road. It uses Hungarian technology and is a 500-metre stretch where music can be heard while driving. Based on its success, we will replicate it on other stretches as well."

Engineering meets entertainment in a first-of-its-kind Indian installation

The concept of melody roads first emerged in Japan in 2007 when engineer Shizuo Shinoda discovered that grooves in road surfaces could produce musical tones if driven over at specific speeds. Since then, countries like Hungary, Japan, South Korea and the United Arab Emirates have installed similar attractions. Mumbai's installation now becomes only the fifth known melody road worldwide and the first in India.

The project, conceptualised by former MP Rahul Shewale, was executed with technical expertise from Hungarian specialists and commissioned by the BMC at an estimated cost of Rs 6.21 crore. A senior civic official called the choice of "Jai Ho" a tribute to the nation, meant to evoke patriotism while adding a delightful note to everyday commuting.

Enhancing safety while enriching the commute

Besides offering a unique musical experience, officials believe the melody road may contribute to enhanced road discipline. Encouraging motorists to maintain steady speeds on a busy urban expressway could reduce sudden braking and improve traffic flow. A senior BMC official said that signage and advance warnings have been integrated to ensure the musical feature works smoothly without compromising safety.

The Mumbai Coastal Road, spanning 10.5 kilometres with multiple lanes and tunnels beneath key city zones, is already seen as one of Mumbai's most ambitious infrastructure projects, significantly cutting travel times between South Mumbai and the western suburbs. The addition of a melody stretch now brings an element of joy and novelty to one of the city’s most crucial transport corridors.

