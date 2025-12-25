Flying from Navi Mumbai airport? Key tips travellers should know on flights, connectivity and more Commercial operations commenced at the Adani Group-promoted Navi Mumbai International Airport on Thursday, providing relief to Mumbai’s congested aviation infrastructure. An IndiGo flight, 6E460, from Bengaluru, touched down and was accorded a traditional water cannon salute on arrival.

Mumbai:

After years of delays, the Navi Mumbai International Airport officially opened for commercial operations on Thursday, offering a second air travel gateway for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

On the first day of operations, 4 airlines, IndiGo, Air India Express, Akasa Air and Star Air, are operating around 30 domestic flights. The first scheduled arrival is an IndiGo flight from Bengaluru at 8 am, while the first departure, also operated by IndiGo, is a morning service to Hyderabad at 8.40 am. The terminal building opened to departing passengers at 6.40 am, an NMIA spokesperson said.

Routes and access from Mumbai Metropolitan Region

Immediate road access from various parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region during peak hours is as follows:

Eastern Suburbs, Powai, 34 km via Eastern Express Highway, Vashi Bridge, Thane Belapur Road and Belapur Ulwe Road, approximately 70 minutes

Thane, Viviana Mall area, 34 km via Eastern Express Highway, Mulund Airoli Road, Thane Belapur Road and Belapur Ulwe Road, approximately 60 minutes

Island City, Worli, 35 km via Reach Freeway, Atal Setu and Ulwe Belapur Road, approximately 70 minutes

Mira Road, Beverly Park, 50 km via Ghodbunder Road, Thane Belapur Road and Belapur Ulwe Road, approximately 135 minutes

Western Suburbs, Goregaon Oberoi Mall area, 45 km via Western Express Highway, JVLR, Eastern Express Highway, Vashi Bridge, Thane Belapur Road and Belapur Ulwe Road, approximately 95 minutes

Navi Mumbai, Vashi, 14 km via Palm Beach Road and Belapur Ulwe Road, approximately 30 minutes

Kalyan, Dombivli, Badlapur and Ambernath via Kalyan Junction, 37 km via Shilphata Road, Sion Panvel Highway and Ulwe Belapur Road, approximately 120 minutes

Residents of the Airoli Belapur belt can use Thane Belapur Road or Palm Beach Road to reach the airport. Those from Kharghar and Panvel can access NMIA via Sion Panvel Road through Kalamboli Circle. Travellers from the western suburbs may continue to prefer Mumbai’s existing airport unless lower fares or faster connectivity options are available.

Initial operations

On day one, the airport is operating between 8 am and 8 pm, with 15 scheduled departures to 9 domestic destinations. Operations will be scaled up in phases to 24 daily departures across 13 destinations, with the capacity to handle up to 10 aircraft movements per hour. Round the clock operations are planned by February 2026.

Passenger services

Passenger services include Digi Yatra enabled contactless processing along with conventional check in counters. Retail and food and beverage offerings at the terminal have been designed to be affordable and aligned with local preferences.

Infrastructure and capacity

Terminal 1 and one runway are operational in the initial phase. The terminal has an annual passenger handling capacity of 20 million and can accommodate an additional 2 to 3 million passengers beyond this level.

The airport is located around 35 to 50 km from South and North Mumbai and about 35 to 45 km from the eastern suburbs.

Also read: Navi Mumbai International Airport begins operations; first landing gets water cannon salute | Video