Annoyed by multiple spam calls? Block them instantly on Android and iPhone: Steps to follow If you’re constantly bothered by spam calls from loan agents, investment advisors, or real estate marketers, you’re not alone. Thankfully, both Android and iPhone users can block these unwanted calls in just a few simple steps.

New Delhi:

Spam calls have become an almost everyday part of our lives. We often get disturbed by these unwanted calls from loan agents, investment advisors and real estate marketers. Trust me, you are not alone, and thousands are being bothered because of these calls and messages which keep bothering us. There are ways to get rid of them instantly, without much effort.

You must know that both Android and iPhone users have the option to block these unwanted spam calls in just a few easy steps:

Either through built-in phone settings

Or, by using trusted caller ID apps.

Spam calls in India are getting worse.

For a large number of Indian smartphone users, spam calls from loan agencies, real estate agents and financial services have become a major nuisance. Most of these calls originate from some marketing database or auto-dial system, and they are seeking to sell insurance, loans, or property investments.

For some, these calls may be more of a nuisance, but for the most part, they are a grave intrusion into one's privacy. Luckily, it is quite easy to stop them on Android and iOS devices.

Method 1: Block spam calls by using built-in phone settings

On Android:

Open the Phone app or the icon of a phone receiver.

There, tap on the Recents tab.

There, you will find spam numbers.

Tap Block/Report Spam.

Confirm to block calls and messages from any specific number.

Most of the Android handsets, especially from Samsung, OnePlus and Pixel, offer built-in spam detection powered by Google. You can further enable the Caller ID and Spam Protection from the settings of the Phone app for automatic blocking.

On iPhone:

Settings

Go to Phone

Select ‘Silence Unknown Callers’

Enable the toggle – calls from unknown numbers will go directly to voicemail.

You can also block a contact manually by tapping (i) next to the number in Recents and selecting Block this Caller.

Method 2: Using trusted applications like Truecaller or Hiya

Applications such as Truecaller, Hiya, or CallApp are three commonly used apps in India, which are used for identifying and automatically blocking spam or marketing calls.

It can also filter out calls which are marked as spam by millions of users worldwide. You can further report the telemarketers to enhance detection for other users.

Method 3: How to activate ‘Do Not Disturb (DND)’ via TRAI?

You can officially block telemarketing calls by activating DND, or Do Not Disturb:

Send START 0 to 1909 by SMS.

You'll receive a confirmation within 24 hours.

This will block all promotional calls and messages from registered telemarketers as per TRAI regulations.

Stay alert and protect your privacy

Although no measure can ensure your protection from spamming by 100 per cent, the above resources – phone settings, apps and DND setting – together contribute to drastically minimising unwanted calls.

Make sure who you are sharing your contact number with, and only provide your contact information to trusted sources.