OpenAI rolls out GPT-5.1 Instant and Thinking: New models boast improved intelligence and tone control

OpenAI has announced significant upgrades to its GPT-5 series with the introduction of two new models: GPT-5.1 Instant and GPT-5.1 Thinking. In a recent blog post, the company stated that the new models offer improvements in overall intelligence and communication style. Furthermore, new controls have been implemented to allow users to match the tone of the responses to their preferences.

GPT-5.1 Instant

GPT-5.1 Instant is the company's most widely used model. According to OpenAI, this latest update makes it more conversational. The company has also enhanced its instruction-following capabilities, enabling it to answer user questions more reliably.

One key feature is called adaptive reasoning. This means that the model can take a moment to consider its response before tackling more difficult questions. According to OpenAI, this method helps provide answers that are not only more detailed and accurate but also quick.

GPT-5.1 Thinking

The new GPT-5.1 Thinking model has been upgraded to be more user-friendly and efficient. It can now change how long it takes to answer questions depending on how complicated they are. For more difficult questions, it might take a little longer to give a thorough answer, while it responds faster to simpler questions. This means users will get in-depth answers for difficult inquiries without having to wait too long for straightforward ones.

Its responses are also now clearer, featuring less jargon and fewer undefined terms. OpenAI has set the model's default tone to empathetic.

GPT-5.1 Auto

The GPT-5.1 Auto feature will automatically route a user's query to the best-suited model, meaning in most cases, users will no longer need to manually choose a model.

Availability of GPT-5.1 Instant and Thinking

GPT-5.1 Instant and Thinking are rolling out starting today. Initially, access will be granted to paid subscribers (Pro, Plus, Go, and Business users), followed by a rollout to free and logged-out users.

Users on Enterprise and Edu plans will receive a seven-day early-access toggle, which will be switched off by default. After that initial window, GPT-5.1 will become the sole default model for these plans.

The company plans to roll out the updates gradually over the next few days to help maintain stable performance for all users. OpenAI has also promised to update GPT-5 Pro to GPT-5.1 Pro soon.

Customisation of ChatGPT’s Tone and Style

OpenAI has also refined the options available to tailor the tone of ChatGPT’s responses. In addition to the default setting, the company has added choices like Professional, Candid, and Quirky. These updated style and tone options are also rolling out today.

