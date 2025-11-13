Vivo X300 Series with 200MP camera coming to India: How much will the flagship cost? The Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro, recently launched in China, are soon slated for an Indian release. Boasting powerful features, including an impressive 200MP camera, these flagship phones are positioned to compete directly with high-end models like the iPhone 17 and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

New Delhi:

The Vivo X300 series is getting ready to launch in India. These new smartphones from the Chinese brand promise some fantastic features, including a remarkable 200MP camera that will help you take stunning photos, and 16GB of memory to ensure everything runs smoothly. Vivo has already released this series in China, and now they're bringing two models to India: the Vivo X300 and the Vivo X300 Pro. We can look forward to seeing these phones either by the end of this month or in the first week of December.

Vivo India officially confirmed the upcoming launch of this series via its official X (formerly Twitter) handle. The post teased the arrival of the Vivo X300 series with a video and the caption "Coming Soon". The video teaser specifically highlights the phone's powerful camera capabilities, which include a setup supporting 100x zoom.

What will be the price in India?

In China, the Vivo X300 series launched with a starting price of CNY 4,399 (approximately Rs 54,700).

In India, the upcoming Vivo X300 series is set to offer different options for memory and storage, with choices of 12GB or 16GB of RAM and 256GB, 512GB, or even 1TB of storage space. The starting price is estimated to be around Rs 59,999. This new series represents a significant improvement over last year's Vivo X200 models. Known for its strong focus on photography, the Vivo X300 series aims to compete with high-end smartphones such as the iPhone, Samsung Galaxy S series, and Google Pixel.

Vivo X300 Series expected key features

Both phones in the series are expected to share similar core features. These specifications are based on the Chinese variant.

Display: The Vivo X300 will feature a 6.31-inch1.5K OLED display, while the Pro model will sport a larger 6.78-inch FHD 1.5K OLED display. Both screens will support a 120Hz refresh rate.

Processor: Both are anticipated to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor.

Memory/Storage: They will support up to 16GB of RAM along with storage options up to 1TB.

Software: Both phones will run on OriginOS based on Android 16.

Camera and battery The Vivo X300 series will boast a powerful triple camera setup on both phones: A 200MP primary camera. A 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera. A 50MP telephoto camera. A 50MP camera is also included for selfies and video calling.

This flagship series will feature the dedicated V3+ image processing chip.

The X300 Pro will pack a 6510mAh battery with support for 90W wired and 40W wireless charging.

The X300 will feature a slightly smaller 6040mAh battery.

