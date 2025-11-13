Want a fancy VIP phone number? Here’s how you can buy and register in India Buying a VIP mobile number in India has become easier than ever, thanks to online auctions, telecom operator portals, and dedicated number-selling platforms. Whether you want a premium number for personal use or business branding, here’s how you can buy and register a VIP number.

New Delhi:

We all know someone willing to buy a VIP mobile number for themselves. Earlier, it used to be a long process if you wanted a specific VIP number for yourself, but things have become easy in India, with online auctions, telecom operator portals and dedicated number-selling platforms at your service. Whether you want a premium number for personal or business branding, we can help you buy and register a VIP number from any telecom network, including Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL, and third-party sites.

What is the VIP number?

To put it simply, a VIP number is a fancy and specific type of 10-digit mobile number with an easy-to-remember sequence. It will follow a repetitive pattern, such as:

99999

88888

7000-7000-70

Who prefers to use these numbers?

Some business owners, celebrities and professionals who want a unique identity or easy recall value prefer such numbers. VIP numbers can be directly bought from the available telecom companies or via authorised online platforms.

How to buy a VIP number from telecom operators

These VIP numbers are sold by all major telecom operators which are available in the country (Airtel, Jio, Vi and BSNL), either online or via auction platforms. Here are more details:

1. Airtel VIP Number:

You can log in to the Airtel Fancy Number webpage, https://www.airtel.in/myplan-family/fancy-number,

choose a number pattern of your preference,

pay the reservation fee,

complete the KYC during SIM activation.

2. Jio Fancy Number:

Currently, Jio offers VIP numbers through select Jio stores or resellers only.

You can check the availability on the MyJio app or contact local Jio representatives for options of premium numbers.

3. Vi Fancy Number

You can browse and book your favourite VIP number online at https://www.myvi.in/fancy-numbers.

You can filter by location, pattern of the number, or even price.

Vi will deliver the SIM and complete verification right at your doorstep upon booking.

4. BSNL VIP Number:

The BSNL is offering fancy numbers through the e-auction portal: https://eauction.bsnl.co.in/. One can register, bid for, and buy the available premium numbers.

Third-party platforms for buying VIP numbers

Apart from the telecom sites, you can also buy VIP numbers from third-party resellers like:

VIP Mobile Number (vipmobilenumber.com)

NumbersBazaar (numbersbazaar.com)

Fancy Number Store (fancynumberstore.in)

Although we do not take responsibility for the authenticity for the websites, but many have reviewed about getting a decent VIP number from the above sites.

All varieties of prepaid and postpaid fancy numbers are available on these platforms, across all networks, with doorstep delivery and easy porting options.

What to keep in mind before buying a VIP number?

You must always check for originality before making any payment.

Avoid unofficial sellers that do not give GST invoices or follow KYC.

Compare the prices across various portals to get the best deal on your VIP number.

If you wish to shift the number to another operator, do check the rules of porting.

Other than giving your phone identity a premium touch, purchasing a VIP number will help to reinforce your personal or business branding in India.