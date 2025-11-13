Quick Heal launches AI-powered antivirus with dark web monitoring and fraud protection Quick Heal unveiled its Total Security Version 26, featuring AI-based threat detection, fraud prevention, and dark web monitoring. It introduces the SIA security assistant for easy guidance and the metaProtect dashboard, supporting Windows 8, 10, and 11 users across 32-bit and 64-bit systems.

New Delhi:

Quick Heal Technologies, a leading cybersecurity solutions provider based in Pune (India), has come up with its latest version, ‘number 26’, of its Quick Heal Total Security antivirus suite. This latest version will offer AI-driven features to the users along with advanced threat detection tools and dark web monitoring, which will enable the users to stay ahead in the battle against emerging digital threats.

This new launch further marks 30 years of Quick Heal as one of the first Indian cybersecurity companies to go public in 2016.

SIA: AI security assistant for easy protection

The main feature of Quick Heal Total Security Version 26 is its all-new AI-based Security Intelligent Assistant-SIA. This virtual assistant helps users understand security alerts and fixes in simple, jargon-free language and offers step-by-step guidance through human-like conversations.

According to the company, the goal is to make cybersecurity accessible to all levels of users, regardless of technical sophistication. SIA is, in turn, helping end-users take prompt action against threats and take confusion out of complex security alerts.

New AI-Powered Tools and Predictive Threat Detection

Version 26 includes GoDeep.AI, which is a predictive threat-hunting technology that's always learning from millions of historical threats. Capable of detecting and blocking zero-day attacks, this system identifies threats that have not been discovered or patched by software providers.

It also includes Antifraud.AI, a real-time protection tool that blocks fake UPI requests, phishing websites, scam calls, and fraud apps. It uses Quick Heal's KYC-verified data to boost its accuracy and prevent online scams.

Dark Web Monitoring and metaProtect Dashboard

This upgraded Dark Web Monitoring 2.0 feature scours the dark web for any personal data that may have been compromised, such as email addresses or even credentials, and warns users if this shows up anywhere online.

Other key additions include metaProtect integration, which offers a single-pane view to keep an overview of a variety of devices, from laptops to phones and tablets. Users can also start a real-time scan or receive breach alerts remotely. It eliminates the need for product keys: sign-up and management are simplified.

Performance Booster and Data Protection

Quick Heal's new Performance Booster optimises system performance by offering better backup and restore controls, allowing users to remove old backups, restore deleted files, and free up storage space without compromising on data safety.

During the launch in Delhi, Dr Sanjay Katkar, Joint Managing Director of Quick Heal Technologies, spoke about the evolution of online threats – from viruses to big digital scams and spyware. He stated that Quick Heal can block most online spyware, premium surveillance tools like Pegasus remain tough to counter until detected in real-world cases.