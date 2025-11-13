iOS 26.2 coming in December: Top 5 iPhone features coming to your phone Apple’s upcoming iOS 26.2 update, expected in December 2025, brings several useful upgrades, including screen flash alerts, offline lyrics, EU-wide AirPods translation, and Lock Screen personalisation. The update aims to refine iOS 26’s design while enhancing accessibility and user control.

New Delhi:

Apple will be releasing its latest iOS 26.2 update for its compatible iPhones in December 2025, which will upgrade the user experience, and a number of new features will be added to the device. With this upgrade in iOS, a number of improvements will be implemented, which will help to elevate the entire iPhone experience.

1. Revamped Apple News app with an 'Following' tab

The Apple News app will get a cleaner and more focused look. The update will bring in a new ‘Following’ tab that makes it much easier to track specific topics or publications users might be interested in. It will enable the user to streamline reading preferences and regulate them to have a more personalized and clutter-free experience in the News app.

2. Screen flash alerts for notifications

iOS 26.2 will give a big boost to accessibility through a new ‘Screen Flash’ feature. So far, till now, the iPhone users were only able to use the rear camera flash for visual alerts. Now, you will be able to select between LED Flash, Screen Flash, or both to receive notifications visually. This feature is really important for users with hearing problems and those who, every now and then, miss the alerts; it will ensure that no notification goes unnoticed.

3. Live AirPods Translation expands to EU users

Apple's Live Translation for AirPods, which was launched with iOS 26, will finally make its way to EU users. The new feature will let you get real-time voice translations directly from your AirPods in the middle of a conversation, without having to constantly engage with your iPhone's screen.

4. New Lock screen 'Liquid Glass' slider

Apple continues to make iPhone personalisation better with a new Liquid Glass opacity slider for the Lock Screen clock background. Building on previous "Clear" and "Tinted" styles, this tool lets users fine-tune how frosted or transparent their Lock Screen clock appears. It is yet another step to help users tailor the look of their iPhones to exactly how they want.

5. Offline Lyrics in Apple Music

Music lovers, rejoice! With iOS 26.2, offline lyrics will finally be available in Apple Music. This means that you can view song lyrics even when you're not connected to the internet, be it on travel or in a low-connectivity zone.

Bonus: Smarter sleep insights and urgent reminders

But beyond the headline features, Apple's also refining Sleep Score metrics for its users. This will give clearer insights into sleep quality, duration and night-time wake-ups to track the sleeping pattern of the user.

The Reminders app, meanwhile, will add a new ‘Urgent’ toggle for alarms and time-sensitive tasks to help users stay on track more effectively.