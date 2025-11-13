GTA 6 release delayed to November 2026, but you might get GTA 5 on PC for free soon GTA 6 will now be released in November 2026, but fans could soon play GTA 5 on PC for free via PS Plus from November 18, 2025. The update comes as Xbox launches its Cloud Gaming service in India, allowing gamers to stream console titles without buying a console.

New Delhi:

The faithful waiting for the latest in the Grand Theft Auto series – GTA 6 – are probably in for an extended wait, as reports say it has been pushed out to November 2026 by Rockstar Games. But a silver lining exists for gamers, and you could soon get to play GTA 5 on PC for free, courtesy of a possible new offer coming through Sony's PS Plus subscription service.

GTA 6 release delayed: Rockstar takes more time for perfection

According to reports, Rockstar Games has delayed GTA 6 until November 2026 to give extra time for developers to enhance the graphics of the game, its storyline, and performance. The studio reportedly wants a flawless launch, so players will have to wait one more year to jump into the next generation in the Grand Theft Auto universe.

While the delay is beyond disappointing, it's not unfamiliar ground for Rockstar, which often perfects the release of its titles.

GTA 5 could be free on PS Plus this month (November 2025)

Fans of the franchise do have something to cheer about, though-to make up for that delay, GTA 5 may become available for free to PS Plus subscribers this November 2025, a tipster named Billbil Kun revealed.

A leak in the latest PS Plus free games lineup shows that GTA 5 will be joining the lineup on November 18, 2025. If true, this means players can revisit Los Santos without spending extra money, enjoying the iconic open-world title once again.

In India, the PS Plus subscriptions begin at Rs 749 per month for the Extra plan, while the Deluxe variant costs Rs 849 per month for access to hundreds of premium titles.

Xbox Cloud Gaming expands in India

Meanwhile, Xbox has officially launched Cloud Gaming in the Indian market, which lets gamers stream popular titles without owning a console (PCs, smartphones or smart TVs). But a player must note that they can only get access and play Xbox games by having access to Cloud, along with having a stable internet connection and a Game Pass subscription as well.

This means that the game players will get a console-level experience without spending on the hardware from the company, like using an Xbox controller and a fast broadband connection instead.

Benefits for the Indian gamers

Though the delay of the GTA 6 launch might have lowered the excitement among its fans, the opportunity to play GTA 5 for free on PS Plus has certainly added to the increasing cloud gaming options in India, further ensuring that there's still much to look forward to.