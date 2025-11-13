OnePlus 15 launching tonight at 7 PM: How to watch, what to expect, and more

OnePlus 15, one of the most anticipated smartphones from the leading tech player, is being unleashed tonight at 7 PM IST. And those who are willing to get the live update about the smartphone can catch the event at the designated time. Fans and tech enthusiasts could easily tune into the OnePlus India YouTube channel, where the company will be declaring all the necessary details about the device, like the final price, variants, availability, launch offers and more.
Besides the smartphone, OnePlus might also introduce new accessories which will come bundled for the Indian users exclusively.
OnePlus 15 India: Price, asks ahead of launch
Ahead of the launch, the price of the OnePlus 15 has reportedly been leaked online.
The pricing, now removed by the e-commerce listing, was spotted by Beebom, which hinted at the pricing of the 12GB RAM and 256GB variant, which is said to be around Rs 72,999, and the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant will cost Rs 79,999. The phone is expected to come in Ultraviolet and Infinite Black colour options for the Indian users.
If true, the OnePlus 15 will be the most expensive non-foldable flagship from the company so far, beating the current top-of-the-line OnePlus 13. Launch offers include trade-in discounts of up to Rs 4,000 and bundled deals with OnePlus Nord Buds.
OnePlus 15: Expected specifications
- The OnePlus 15 is tipped to boast a 6.78-inch BOE Flexible AMOLED LTPO display with 1.5K resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate.
- It will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset
- The device will be paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM
- It will come with 1TB UFS 4.1 storage.
- For photography, the device is said to feature a triple 50MP arrangement, along with a Sony primary sensor on its rear end.
- On the front, it will come with a 32MP front camera with 4K video recording.
- It will be backed by a 7,300mAh battery with 120W wired and 50W wireless charging support.
- The device will run an Android operating system, which is based on OxygenOS 16 out of the box, claiming and promising to deliver a faster and smoother experience for the users.