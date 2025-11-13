OnePlus 15 launching tonight at 7 PM: How to watch, what to expect, and more OnePlus 15 is set to launch in India tonight at 7 PM, with leaks already revealing its possible pricing, specs, and features. The flagship device is set to bring a new look, a powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, and a 7300mAh battery.

New Delhi:

OnePlus 15, one of the most anticipated smartphones from the leading tech player, is being unleashed tonight at 7 PM IST. And those who are willing to get the live update about the smartphone can catch the event at the designated time. Fans and tech enthusiasts could easily tune into the OnePlus India YouTube channel, where the company will be declaring all the necessary details about the device, like the final price, variants, availability, launch offers and more.

Besides the smartphone, OnePlus might also introduce new accessories which will come bundled for the Indian users exclusively.

OnePlus 15 India: Price, asks ahead of launch

Ahead of the launch, the price of the OnePlus 15 has reportedly been leaked online.

The pricing, now removed by the e-commerce listing, was spotted by Beebom, which hinted at the pricing of the 12GB RAM and 256GB variant, which is said to be around Rs 72,999, and the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant will cost Rs 79,999. The phone is expected to come in Ultraviolet and Infinite Black colour options for the Indian users.

If true, the OnePlus 15 will be the most expensive non-foldable flagship from the company so far, beating the current top-of-the-line OnePlus 13. Launch offers include trade-in discounts of up to Rs 4,000 and bundled deals with OnePlus Nord Buds.

OnePlus 15: Expected specifications