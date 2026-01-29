Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls: Congress–TVK alliance talk surfaces as Vijay's father makes pitch According to him, TVK is open to the idea of supporting the Congress in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. He indicated that discussions around extending support were being considered, though no formal announcement has been made.

Chennai:

Actor and politician Vijay’s father, SA Chandrasekhar, has called on the Congress party to explore an electoral understanding with his son’s political outfit, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), for the upcoming assembly polls in Tamil Nadu. Chandrasekhar said such a partnership could help the Congress regain its former strength in the state. He made these remarks while speaking to reporters on Wednesday after attending a wedding function in Tiruvarur district.

According to him, TVK is open to the idea of supporting the Congress in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. He indicated that discussions around extending support were being considered, though no formal announcement has been made.

"Congress has a history and a legacy… Vijay is ready to give them support and get them back to their old glory. It is up to Congress to take this opportunity," he said.

He stated that several people had encouraged his son to enter the Assembly elections independently, asserting that victory would be well within reach even without any political tie-ups. According to him, Vijay’s chances in electoral politics looked extremely promising.

At the same time, during his mass contact campaign, Vijay launched sharp attacks on multiple parties. He branded the DMK as TVK’s principal political rival, labelled the AIADMK as an ideological adversary, and did not spare the BJP either. Vijay confidently declared that TVK would capture power and bring about a significant transformation in Tamil Nadu’s development trajectory.

Tamil Nadu Congress chief turns down offer

Responding to these remarks, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K Selvaperunthagai dismissed Chandrasekhar’s proposal, maintaining that the party did not need any external reinforcement as Rahul Gandhi was already providing all the momentum required.

"Look at our cadres, you will notice that they have had the boost already. Our leader Rahul Gandhi is giving us the boost, horlicks and bournvita that we need. Nevertheless, I thank him for the offer,” he said.