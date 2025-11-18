OPPO launches Find X9 Series in India under Rs 75000: Premium flagship with Hasselblad cameras OPPO India unleashed the latest additions to its flagship series, the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro, in India. The device promises a leap in camera technology, battery performance, and AI-driven user experience.

New Delhi:

OPPO India, one of the leading smartphone brands known for its long battery and great camera capabilities, has officially launched the new Find X9 and Find X9 Pro in India. The handset comes with a major upgrade in camera with Hasselblad co-engineered imaging, battery and AI-driven user experience.

Powered by MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity 9500 processor and backed by 7,000 mAh+ batteries, the Find X9 Series aims to redefine the premium Android flagship segment. Prices start at Rs 74,999, with sales beginning November 21.

What has been launched

OPPO has unveiled two premium flagship smartphones in India:

OPPO Find X9

OPPO Find X9 Pro

OPPO’s Find X legacy is known for its strong focus on design, imaging, performance and AI. Alongside the phones, OPPO also introduced the Enco Buds3 Pro+ TWS earbuds.

Price in India

Find X9 (12GB RAM + 256GB storage) Rs 74,999

Find X9 (16GB RAM + 512GB storage): Rs 84,999

Find X9 Pro (16GB RAM + 512GB storage): Rs 109,999

Hasselblad Teleconverter Kit: Rs 29,999

Enco Buds3 Pro+: Rs 2,099 (Launch offer: Rs 1,899)

Where will it be available?

Find X9 Pro will be available for purchase on OPPO e-store, Amazon, Flipkart and other offline retail partners.

Find X9 will be available for purchase on OPPO e-store, Flipkart and offline retail partners.

Enco Buds3 Pro+ will be available for purchase on OPPO e-store, Flipkart, Amazon and offline retail partners.

The sales will start from November 21, and the pre-order customers will get exclusive gifts worth Rs 5,198.

Design and build: Slim, premium, and durable

OPPO is offering one of the most refined designs in the segment:

Find X9 Pro: Will be available in Silk White, Titanium Charcoal and weighs 224grams

Find X9: Titanium Grey, Space Black and weighs 203grams

The handsets sport almost borderless AMOLED displays with 1.15mm thin bezels.

IP66, IP68, IP69 ratings for extreme dust/water resistance

It's protected with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

Matte aluminium frames and ergonomic curved aesthetics

Display: Brightest in its class

Find X9 Pro: 6.78-inch AMOLED Infinite View Display

Find X9: 6.59-inch AMOLED Infinite View Display.

3600 nits peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rate

2160Hz PWM dimming for eye comfort

Splash Touch for smooth use even with wet hands

Camera System: New-Gen Hasselblad Master Camera

Find X9 Pro camera

200MP Hasselblad Telephoto Camera: f/2.1, 3x optical zoom, 10cm macro

Sony LYT-828 Ultra XDR Main Camera

Real-time triple exposure for better HDR

Up to 120x zoom with Super Resolution

Hasselblad Portrait Mode for Natural Skin Tones

Find X9 camera setup

50MP LYT-808 main camera - 57 per cent more light intake

50MP ultra-wide + macro camera

50MP periscope telephoto

Industry-first True Colour Camera for accurate tones

Video Superiority

4K 120fps Dolby Vision recording on rear cameras

4K 60fps recording on the front camera

New Pro Video Mode with LOG support & ACES colour grading

Performance: Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9500

The series runs on MediaTek's flagship Dimensity 9500 (3nm) chipset.

Main performance enhancements:

32 per cent faster CPU

33 per cent stronger GPU

56 per cent better AI performance

Up to 55 per cent lower peak power usage

All-new Trinity Engine for smoother performance

Improved thermal management with vapour chambers

Battery: Enormous 7000mAh+ capacity

Find X9: 7025mAh

X9 Pro: 7500mAh (the largest on an OPPO flagship)

Up to 2 days of usage

80W SUPERVOOC wired

50W AIRVOOC wireless

10W reverse wireless charging

Third-gen Silicon-Carbon Battery for 80 per cent health after 5 years

Software: ColorOS 16 with Powerful AI Features

ColorOS 16 introduces new AI-powered features:

AI Hub for all intelligent features

AI Portrait Glow, AI Recorder, AI Writer

Flux Home Screen with resizable folders

Deeper integration with Google Gemini

O+ Connect for seamless multi-device control AI Private Computing Cloud for secure data processing

Competitors in India

The Find X9 Series now joins the high-end flagship segment; alongside the Samsung Galaxy S24+/S24 Ultra, Apple iPhone 16 Pro/Pro Max, OnePlus 12 series, Xiaomi 14 series, and Vivo X200 series with Hasselblad cameras, oversized batteries, and a 3nm chipset, the Find X9 Series positions itself strongly against these rivals.