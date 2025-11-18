OPPO launches Find X9 Series in India under Rs 75000: Premium flagship with Hasselblad cameras

OPPO India, one of the leading smartphone brands known for its long battery and great camera capabilities, has officially launched the new Find X9 and Find X9 Pro in India. The handset comes with a major upgrade in camera with Hasselblad co-engineered imaging, battery and AI-driven user experience.
Powered by MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity 9500 processor and backed by 7,000 mAh+ batteries, the Find X9 Series aims to redefine the premium Android flagship segment. Prices start at Rs 74,999, with sales beginning November 21.
What has been launched
OPPO has unveiled two premium flagship smartphones in India:
- OPPO Find X9
- OPPO Find X9 Pro
OPPO’s Find X legacy is known for its strong focus on design, imaging, performance and AI. Alongside the phones, OPPO also introduced the Enco Buds3 Pro+ TWS earbuds.
Price in India
- Find X9 (12GB RAM + 256GB storage) Rs 74,999
- Find X9 (16GB RAM + 512GB storage): Rs 84,999
- Find X9 Pro (16GB RAM + 512GB storage): Rs 109,999
- Hasselblad Teleconverter Kit: Rs 29,999
Enco Buds3 Pro+: Rs 2,099 (Launch offer: Rs 1,899)
Where will it be available?
- Find X9 Pro will be available for purchase on OPPO e-store, Amazon, Flipkart and other offline retail partners.
- Find X9 will be available for purchase on OPPO e-store, Flipkart and offline retail partners.
- Enco Buds3 Pro+ will be available for purchase on OPPO e-store, Flipkart, Amazon and offline retail partners.
- The sales will start from November 21, and the pre-order customers will get exclusive gifts worth Rs 5,198.
Design and build: Slim, premium, and durable
OPPO is offering one of the most refined designs in the segment:
- Find X9 Pro: Will be available in Silk White, Titanium Charcoal and weighs 224grams
- Find X9: Titanium Grey, Space Black and weighs 203grams
- The handsets sport almost borderless AMOLED displays with 1.15mm thin bezels.
- IP66, IP68, IP69 ratings for extreme dust/water resistance
- It's protected with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.
- Matte aluminium frames and ergonomic curved aesthetics
Display: Brightest in its class
- Find X9 Pro: 6.78-inch AMOLED Infinite View Display
- Find X9: 6.59-inch AMOLED Infinite View Display.
- 3600 nits peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rate
- 2160Hz PWM dimming for eye comfort
- Splash Touch for smooth use even with wet hands
Camera System: New-Gen Hasselblad Master Camera
Find X9 Pro camera
- 200MP Hasselblad Telephoto Camera: f/2.1, 3x optical zoom, 10cm macro
- Sony LYT-828 Ultra XDR Main Camera
- Real-time triple exposure for better HDR
- Up to 120x zoom with Super Resolution
- Hasselblad Portrait Mode for Natural Skin Tones
Find X9 camera setup
- 50MP LYT-808 main camera - 57 per cent more light intake
- 50MP ultra-wide + macro camera
- 50MP periscope telephoto
- Industry-first True Colour Camera for accurate tones
Video Superiority
- 4K 120fps Dolby Vision recording on rear cameras
- 4K 60fps recording on the front camera
- New Pro Video Mode with LOG support & ACES colour grading
- Performance: Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9500
The series runs on MediaTek's flagship Dimensity 9500 (3nm) chipset.
Main performance enhancements:
- 32 per cent faster CPU
- 33 per cent stronger GPU
- 56 per cent better AI performance
- Up to 55 per cent lower peak power usage
- All-new Trinity Engine for smoother performance
- Improved thermal management with vapour chambers
Battery: Enormous 7000mAh+ capacity
- Find X9: 7025mAh
- X9 Pro: 7500mAh (the largest on an OPPO flagship)
- Up to 2 days of usage
- 80W SUPERVOOC wired
- 50W AIRVOOC wireless
- 10W reverse wireless charging
- Third-gen Silicon-Carbon Battery for 80 per cent health after 5 years
Software: ColorOS 16 with Powerful AI Features
ColorOS 16 introduces new AI-powered features:
- AI Hub for all intelligent features
- AI Portrait Glow, AI Recorder, AI Writer
- Flux Home Screen with resizable folders
- Deeper integration with Google Gemini
O+ Connect for seamless multi-device control AI Private Computing Cloud for secure data processing
Competitors in India
The Find X9 Series now joins the high-end flagship segment; alongside the Samsung Galaxy S24+/S24 Ultra, Apple iPhone 16 Pro/Pro Max, OnePlus 12 series, Xiaomi 14 series, and Vivo X200 series with Hasselblad cameras, oversized batteries, and a 3nm chipset, the Find X9 Series positions itself strongly against these rivals.
|
Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for 18 November 2025: Claim skins, bundles, gloo wall and more
|
Nothing Phone 3a Lite to launch in India on November 27: Affordable model with premium features
|
Xbox cloud gaming launches in India for Game Pass subscribers