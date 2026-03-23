Dhurandhar 2 Sunday box office report: Ranveer Singh's sequel beats Pathaan and Jawan on day 4

New Delhi:

Today marks the fourth day since the release of Dhurandhar 2, the sequel to the Ranveer Singh-led film Dhurandhar. The movie hit theatres on March 19. Right from day one, the film has been performing well at the box office. A noticeable surge in collections was observed over the weekend. Let's take a look at how much the film earned on Sunday.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, 'Dhurandhar 2' opened its box office run on Day 1 with earnings of Rs 102.55 crore. On the second day, the earnings saw a dip, bringing in a collection of Rs 80.72 crore. However, on the third day, the film's collections witnessed a massive surge. On this day, it recorded its highest single-day collection yet, earning Rs 113 crore. Today, the film's collections continue to show an upward trajectory.

Dhurandhar 2's Sunday collection

Dhurandhar 2 collected Rs 114.85 crore at the box office. The film had previously earned Rs 43 crore from paid previews. Consequently, the film's cumulative box office collection now stands at Rs 454.12 crore. Yesterday, the film earned Rs 107 crore in Hindi, Rs 2.50 crore in Tamil and Rs 5.25 crore in Telugu.

Dhurandhar breaks Pathaan and Jawan's record

On its fourth day, Dhurandhar 2 has broken the records of several films. As it has earned a total of Rs 454.12 crore. Notably, it has surpassed the record held by Shah Rukh Khan's film Jawan (2023). The Atlee film had earned a total of Rs 286.16 crore over its first four days. Meanwhile, the Shah Rukh-starrer Pathaan (2023) collected a total of Rs 220 crore in four days. Dhurandhar 2 still trails behind Pushpa 2, which had collected Rs 518 crore in four days.

What is the film's budget?

In Dhurandhar 2, alongside Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan and Sanjay Dutt play pivotal roles. The film tells the story of an Indian spy who travels to Pakistan in an attempt to thwart conspiracies hatched against India. According to media reports, the film's budget exceeds Rs 250 crore.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2: Here's everything you need to know about Ranveer Singh's co-star Sara Arjun