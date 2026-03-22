Dhurandhar 2: Here's everything you need to know about Ranveer Singh's co-star Sara Arjun

New Delhi:

Bollywood actress Sara Arjun, who primarily works in Tamil and Hindi films, is the daughter of actor Raj Arjun. She was born on June 18, 2005, in Mumbai. Today, Sara is approximately 20 years old. Sara gained significant recognition through the films Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

The actor has impressed everyone with her performance in Aditya Dhar's films and her chemistry with Ranveer Singh is also being appreciated. So, let's know everything about the actress.

Sara Arjun began action when she was 1.5 years old

Sara started working at a very young age. At just one and a half years old, specifically 18 months, Sara shot her first television commercial. By the age of five, Sara had already appeared in over 100 advertisements. Sara became the face of several popular ad campaigns while still a young child.

Sara Arjun's Tamil debut

Sara made her acting debut at the age of six with the Tamil film Deiva Thirumagal. This film was released in 2011. In it, she played the role of a young girl named Nila, starring alongside Vikram. The film was a massive hit, and Sara's acting received widespread acclaim. She also won several awards for her performance in this film.

Sara Arjun's Bollywood debut as a child artist

In Hindi cinema, Sara appeared in the 2013 film Ek Thi Daayan. In this supernatural thriller starring Emraan Hashmi, she played the character of Misha. Additionally, she has worked in several other films, such as Jazbaa, Saivam and Ponniyin Selvan (the film was dubbed in Hindi as well).

Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan played the game changer for Sara Arjun, where she played the younger version of Aishwarya Rai's character. Sara has also appeared in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films.

True recognition came through Dhurandhar

Sara played the lead role in the Hindi film Dhurandhar, which was released in 2025. In this film, she appeared in the role of Yalina Jamali, starring in the lead role alongside Ranveer Singh. The movie features a star-studded cast comprising major names such as Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and R Madhavan.

Also Read: Meet Madhurjeet Sarghi: Ranveer Singh's on-screen mother in Dhurandhar 2 with a Deepika Padukone connection