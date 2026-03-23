Advertisement
  1. News
  2. World
  3. Iran War LIVE Updates: US-Israeli attack on Iranian radio station, one killed
 Live now

Iran War LIVE Updates: US-Israeli attack on Iranian radio station, one killed

Written By: Isha Bhandari @IshaBha94705282
Updated:

Iran War LIVE: Tensions continue to rise with no signs of easing. Iran has warned it could shut the Strait of Hormuz if the United States carries out strikes, after Donald Trump gave a 48-hour deadline. Iran has also threatened to target US and Israeli infrastructure in response to any attack.

Iran War LIVE Updates
Iran War LIVE Updates Image Source : AP
New Delhi:

The Iran war has now entered its 24th day, and the situation is only getting more serious. There are no clear signs of peace, with both sides giving continued warnings. In the latest development, Iran has warned that it may completely shut down the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important oil routes. This came after US President Donald Trump gave a 48-hour deadline, asking Iran to reopen the route or face major attacks on its power plants. Iran has responded firmly, saying that if its key infrastructure is targeted, it will strike back at US and Israeli facilities in the region. At the same time, Israel said Iranian missiles hit areas near its nuclear site in Dimona and the town of Arad, leaving many people injured. Iran later confirmed the attack, calling it a response to earlier strikes on its own nuclear facility. Amid all this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also expressed concern. In a call with Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian, PM Modi condemned attacks on important infrastructure and stressed the need to keep global trade routes open and safe.

Stay tuned with India TV for all the LIVE updates...

Live updates :Iran War LIVE Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 7:42 AM (IST)Mar 23, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Residents search through debris after airstrike in Khorramabad

    Footage verified by Al Jazeera shows the aftermath of an air attack in the city of Khorramabad, located west of Tehran. The videos capture residents looking through the rubble of a destroyed building, trying to find survivors and assess the damage. People can be seen using mobile torches and flashlights as the area appears to be in complete darkness.

  • 7:28 AM (IST)Mar 23, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Trump's 'death of Iran' remark after 48-hour ultimatum on Strait of Hormuz

    Hours after he gave a 48-hour ultimatum to Tehran to open the Strait of Hormuz amid rising global crude rates, US President Donald Trump on Sunday issued a "death of Iran" remark and claimed that the "greatest enemy" of the United States is now the radical left. Read the full story here

  • 7:27 AM (IST)Mar 23, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Iran threatens to 'completely' shut Strait of Hormuz

    Amid escalating conflict in the Middle East, both the United States and Iran issued threats to target critical infrastructure which has intensified fears of a wider regional fallout. Iran warned that the Strait of Hormuz, a vital corridor for global energy shipments, would be "completely closed" if the US acted on President Donald Trump's ultimatum to strike Iranian power plants. Trump has reportedly given a 48-hour deadline for Iran to reopen the strait. Read the full story here

  • 7:26 AM (IST)Mar 23, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    US, Israel strike Iranian state radio facility

    The US and Israel have reportedly attacked a transmission facility of Iran’s state radio network in the southern port city of Bandar Abbas. According to reports, the strike targeted a 100-kilowatt AM transmitter operated by Iran’s national broadcaster. The attack led to the death of one person and left another injured, as per local media reports. 

     

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World
Iran Israel United States India Trump Netanyahu Strait Of Hormuz Oil Energy
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\