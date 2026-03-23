Iran War LIVE Updates: US-Israeli attack on Iranian radio station, one killed

New Delhi:

The Iran war has now entered its 24th day, and the situation is only getting more serious. There are no clear signs of peace, with both sides giving continued warnings. In the latest development, Iran has warned that it may completely shut down the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important oil routes. This came after US President Donald Trump gave a 48-hour deadline, asking Iran to reopen the route or face major attacks on its power plants. Iran has responded firmly, saying that if its key infrastructure is targeted, it will strike back at US and Israeli facilities in the region. At the same time, Israel said Iranian missiles hit areas near its nuclear site in Dimona and the town of Arad, leaving many people injured. Iran later confirmed the attack, calling it a response to earlier strikes on its own nuclear facility. Amid all this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also expressed concern. In a call with Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian, PM Modi condemned attacks on important infrastructure and stressed the need to keep global trade routes open and safe.

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