Trump 'defanging Iranian regime', says US treasury secretary Scott Bessent

New Delhi:

As the war between the United States and Iran continues into its fourth week, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has strongly backed President Donald Trump, saying his actions are making the world safer. Speaking in a television interview, Bessent said earlier global stability was only an “illusion of security.” He argued that if Iran had been given more time, it could have strengthened its missile systems and moved closer to building nuclear weapons.

‘Defanging Iran’ and sending a clear message

Bessent said Trump’s approach is focused on weakening Iran’s power and stopping future threats. He added that strong warnings like targeting Iran’s power plants are meant to pressure Tehran into backing down, especially over the Strait of Hormuz dispute.

According to him, the US president is using tough language because it is the only way to deal with the current situation. He also made it clear that Washington is ready to take any steps needed to meet its goals in the conflict.

When asked about whether the US is increasing tensions instead of reducing them, Bessent said both can happen at the same time. He explained that sometimes stronger action is needed first to bring a conflict under control later. This comes as Trump has warned that the US could “obliterate” Iran’s power infrastructure if it does not reopen the Strait of Hormuz within a set deadline.

Iran responds with counter threats

Iran has reacted with its own warnings, saying it will strike US and Israeli infrastructure if its territory is attacked. The back-and-forth threats have increased fears of a wider war in the region. Meanwhile, Iranian missile strikes have hit areas in southern Israel, damaging buildings and injuring several people near a key nuclear research site.

The conflict has already caused heavy damage and loss of life. Reports suggest more than 1,500 people have died in Iran, over 1,000 in Lebanon, along with casualties in Israel and among US forces.