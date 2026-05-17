'Calm before the storm': Trump shares cryptic post amid reports of possible fresh strikes on Iran

Washington:

US President Donald Trump shared a cryptic post on his Truth Social platform amid growing speculation that the United States could resume military strikes against Iran. The image, which appeared to be AI-generated, showed Trump pointing toward the camera while standing before warships sailing through rough seas.

Several vessels in the graphic carried Iranian flags, alongside the caption: "It was the calm before the storm." The graphic also featured a US Navy admiral standing beside Trump against a backdrop of stormy waters and military vessels, including one displaying the flag of Iran.

(Image Source : SCREENSHOT )Trump's Truth Social post

US planning strikes on Iran?

The post comes amid reports that US officials are preparing contingency plans for renewed military action against Iran if ongoing diplomatic efforts fail.

Citing officials, The New York Times reported that the US and Israel have launched their preparations for fresh military strikes. These preparations are likely the largest since the conflict in the Middle East started on February 28. However, Trump is yet to take the final call in this regard.

These operations may be launched under a new name, 'Operation Sledgehammer', reported NBC News, citing officials. The rename, the media outlet, will distinguish the strikes from 'Operation Epic Fury' and evade the 60-day Congressional approval that is needed under the 1973 War Powers Resolution.

If these strikes are approved by Trump, then the US military could target Iran's military sites and infrastructure again. Additionally, the focus will be on Iran's nuclear sites and Special Operations forces could be send on the ground, The New York Times report stated.

Apart from this, focus remains on reopening the Strait of Hormuz through which nearly 20 to 25 per cent of the world's crude transits. Trump has repeatedly stated that Hormuz needs to remain open, while Iran has stressed on having complete control over the waterway.

Our military is ready to respond: Iran

Meanwhile, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who has been serving as the Islamic Republic’s top negotiator in talks with the US, said that Iran's military is "ready to deliver a well-deserved response to any aggression."

"Mistaken strategy and mistaken decisions will always lead to mistaken results," he said in a post on X. "The whole world has already figured this out. We are prepared for all options; they will be surprised," he added.

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