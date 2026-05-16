US weighs relaunching strikes on Iran under new name after Trump's China visit: Reports

Washington:

As President Donald Trump wrapped up his China visit, the United States (US) is considering launching fresh strikes on Iran if diplomacy fails to pave the way for peace in the Middle East. For this, Trump's top aides have also prepared plans for resumption of strikes under a new name.

Citing officials, The New York Times reported that the US and Israel have launched their preparations for fresh military strikes. These preparations are likely the largest since the conflict in the Middle East started on February 28. However, Trump is yet to take the final call in this regard.

These operations may be launched under a new name, 'Operation Sledgehammer', reported NBC News citing officials. The rename, the media outlet, will distinguish the strikes from 'Operation Epic Fury' and evade the 60-day Congressional approval that is needed under the 1973 War Powers Resolution.

Iran's nuclear sites in focus

If these strikes are approved by Trump, then the US military could target Iran's military sites and infrastructure again. Additionally, the focus will be on Iran's nuclear sites and Special Operations forces could be send on the ground, The New York Times report stated.

Apart from this, focus remains on reopening the Strait of Hormuz through which nearly 20 to 25 per cent of world's crude transits. Trump has repeatedly stated that Hormuz needs to remain open, while Iran has stressed on having complete control on the waterway.

Trump's repeated threats to Iran

Trump has repeatedly threatened to hit Iran again; though he has claimed that the Islamic Republic's military infrastructure has been nearly destroyed. The two sides also held talks last month in Pakistan, but it had failed to resolve the conflict. However, on Friday, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that his country has received messages from the US which shows that Trump is open to continuing talks.

"What was said that the United States rejected Iran's proposal or Iran's response to the American proposal was a few days ago, when Mr Trump tweeted and said that it was unacceptable. But after that we received messages again from the Americans saying that they are willing to continue the talks and continue the interaction," Araghchi said.

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