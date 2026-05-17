Sai Sudharsan downs T20 world record after valiant fifty during KKR vs GT IPL 2026 clash

New Delhi:

Gujarat Titans star Sai Sudharsan etched his name into the history books after a valiant half-century during the clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on Saturday, May 16. Sudharsan battled an elbow injury as he went on to his unbeaten 53 from 28 balls in GT's unsuccessful chase of 248 against the Knight Riders, who live to fight for another day in IPL 2026.

Meanwhile, Sudharsan has become the fastest-ever player to hit 3000 runs in T20 cricket, shattering the previous record held by Australia's Shaun Marsh. The GT Southpaw took only 78 innings to get to the milestone, taking seven innings fewer than Marsh took.

Fastest to 3000 runs in T20 cricket:

78 - Sai Sudharsan*

85 - Shaun Marsh

86 - D’Arcy Short

86 - Devon Conway

87 - Chris Gayle

Sudharsan breaks all-time GT record

Meanwhile, Sudharsan also shattered an all-time GT record as his rich vein of form continued. The opener is the current top-scorer in IPL this season, having scored 554 runs in just 13 innings. He has smashed seven half-centuries this season and is on a four-match fifty-hitting streak.

He has set a new franchise record for having hit four consecutive fifty-plus scores in IPL 2026. Sudharsan had also scored three such scores in 2024-25, while current captain Shubman Gill did it twice and former skipper Hardik Pandya once.

Most successive 50-plus scores for GT:

4* - Sai Sudharsan (2026)

3 - Hardik Pandya (2022)

3 - Sai Sudharsan (2024-25)

3 - Shubman Gill (2025)

3 - Shubman Gill (2026)

Sudharsan battles injury to hit fifty

Sudharsan had copped off a blow to his left elbow earlier in the chase when he was hit by a Kartik Tyagi short-of-a-length ball, failing to connect a pull. He was grimacing in pain before walking off the field immediately.

However, the GT star returned to action later in the 17th over when captain Gill departed for 85. He went on to hit a few boundaries and went on to complete his fifty off 27 balls and ended unbeaten on 53 as GT mitigated the loss to 29 runs.

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