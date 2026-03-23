Assam minister quits BJP after being denied election ticket, joins Congress to contest from Haflong

Guwahati:

In a significant pre-poll political development, Assam minister Nandita Garlosa joined the Congress party on Sunday (March 22) after being denied a ticket by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the upcoming Assembly elections. She will now contest the elections from the Haflong seat in Dima Hasao district, the party announced. She has been serving as Minister for Power, Cooperation, Mines, Minerals, Indigenous and Tribal Faith and Culture Department in the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government since 2022.

The Congress had earlier nominated state unit general secretary Nirmal Langthasa for the constituency. However, in what the party described as an act of "greater public interest", Langthasa agreed to step aside and make way for Garlosa. The party welcomed her, stating, "We are happy to announce that Nandita Garlosa has joined the Congress. She has been the voice of Dima Hasao for the last five years and she has always stood for her beliefs and principles," news agency PTI reported.

Congress targets BJP after ticket denial

The Congress alleged that Garlosa had "paid the price" in the BJP due to the approach of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of prioritising corporate interests over tribal land rights. Garlosa, who represented Haflong in the outgoing assembly, was replaced by BJP first-time candidate Rupali Langthasa for the upcoming polls.

High-level meetings add to political buzz

The Assam Congress media team shared a photo of Garlosa officially joining the party in Haflong, accompanied by senior leaders including Nirmal Langthasa. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited her residence on Sunday. Both leaders refrained from commenting on the details of the meeting, adding to speculation about behind-the-scenes discussions.

Assam Assembly Elections 2026

It is to be noted here that legislative Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in Assam on April 9, 2026 to elect 126 members. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on May 4. Experts believe Garlosa's switch is expected to reshape the political dynamics of the Haflong constituency, considered a key battlefield in the hill district.

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