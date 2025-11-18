X faces outage again: Users unable to access accounts X.com faced a major outage today as more than 1000 users reported issues accessing the platform and posting content, on Downdetector. The platform has not released any official statement yet, and this marks another repeated disruption in recent months.

New Delhi:

X.com (formerly known as Twitter) stopped working again, affecting thousands of users across the nation. According to Downdetector, an outage-tracking platform, more than 1000 users reported about the troublesome issue – being unable to access their official account on the platform, which points to a widespread technical issue.

Over 1,000 Reports Registered on Downdetector

Users further noted that the website and app- both were loading slowly, and in some cases, page was not loading at all as multiple login attempts failed.

(Image Source : TWITTER DOWN)Twitter down

Unable to post, refresh or write

As per the frustrated users of X, trhey are unable to access their accoint. They used other social media platforms to update about the outage. Users stated that it is just not about the login issues, but many other users stated that they could not post any tweet, reply or comment to any post or send message to someone.

No official statement from X.com yet!

Despite rising complaints related to the unreliable and unresponsive behaviour of X.com, there has been no release of any official statement for the true reason for such outage or what the real cause is for the same and by when to expect the services to be restored. The company typically resolves backend issues silently, but the absence of an update has left users confused and waiting for clarity.

Repeated issue for the platform

This is not the first time such an outage on X.com has bothered its regular users. It is a recurring disruption and has been growing over the period of time. In the past few months, similar issues have surfaced, ranging from feed failures to posting restrictions, and have surfaced multiple times.