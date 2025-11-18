Google Pixel 8a price falls by Rs 18,000 on Flipkart; here's how to get it Those who are looking to get their hands on the Google Pixel 8a, now is the time, as the handset is being sold with Rs 18000 price cut on Flipkart. Here is everything you must know.

New Delhi:

A major price drop has been witnessed for the Google Pixel 8a on Flipkart right now. Many claiming it to be one of the best deals, the flagship already boasts clean software, reliable performance, and good camera results, but this price cut simply makes it a more attractive deal for everyday users. Flipkart has combined this discount with additional bank offers and exchange benefits, giving buyers a chance to save even more. If you are looking for a reliable smartphone, which does its job quite well and takes good pictures sans any high-end complications, then this could be the offer for you. If you were thinking of getting yourself a new phone, well, this might just be the time.

Price drop for Google Pixel 8a on Flipkart

While the Pixel 8a originally entered the Indian market for Rs 52,999 for the 128 GB version, it is now listed on Flipkart for Rs 34,999 after a straight discount of Rs 18,000. Additionally, customers using SBI or Axis Bank credit cards can claim an extra Rs 4,000 reduction to bring the effective cost to Rs 30,999.

Flipkart is also offering an exchange option wherein users can get up to Rs 26,900 depending upon the make, age, and condition of the device they return.

Google Pixel 8a features

The phone carries a 6.1-inch screen with Full HD+ resolution and supports a fast refresh rate. It reaches a peak brightness of 2,000 nits and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The device is powered by a 4,492 mAh battery, and according to Google, it can last up to seventy-two hours with certain power-saving settings. Inside, the device features Google's Tensor G3 chip paired with as much as 8 GB of RAM and either 128 GB or 256 GB of storage. As for photos and videos, the Pixel 8a features a 64 MP primary camera along with a 13 MP wide-angle camera on the back, and a selfie lens of 13 MP on the front.