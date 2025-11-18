OnePlus 15R set for India debut soon: Leaked specs hint at gaming-focused powerhouse under Rs 45000 OnePlus 15R dropped first, signalling heavy emphasis on gaming, speed and endurance performance. The device will be made available in three colour variants, run on a 6.7-inch OLED display, and have up to 16GB LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and up to 1TB UFS 4.1 storage.

New Delhi:

OnePlus has quietly dropped the first teaser for the OnePlus 15R in India, signalling that the new R-series flagship is closing in on its launch. As usual, the phone will drop first in China as the OnePlus Ace 6T before heading to global markets, including India. Teasers from the brand and early leaks suggest the 15R puts heavy emphasis on gaming, speed and endurance performance.

Confirmed and leaked specs: Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 highlight

The biggest talking point around the OnePlus 15R is its next-gen chipset. OnePlus China President Li Jie confirmed that the Ace 6T will be the world's first phone powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 - the non-Elite version of Qualcomm's upcoming flagship processor.

This new chip reportedly includes:

A dedicated gaming kernel

Ability to maintain 165Hz gameplay without stutters

Probable optimisation for major titles such as Genshin Impact

Teasers also confirm that the OnePlus 15R will sport a 165Hz display, making it one of the fastest screens on any mainstream smartphone.

Design: Signature squircle camera layout

As for the design, the smartphone is likely to continue OnePlus' 2025 design language with a squircle-shaped rear camera island, just like the OnePlus 13 series and OnePlus 15.

Expected colour options include:

Electric Purple

Flash Black

Shadow Green

A special Genshin Impact Edition will be available for the Chinese market only.

Display, RAM, storage and performance

According to the leaks, the device may pack:

It features a 6.7-inch OLED display, with 1.5K resolution, along with a 165Hz refresh rate

It supports up to 16GB LPDDR5x Ultra RAM

Up to 1TB UFS 4.1 storage

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 is said to employ a 3nm TSMC Oryon CPU, with a 2+6 core structure, along with an upgraded Adreno 840 GPU, which would make the 15R an instant hit with gamers and power users.

Battery and charging

The battery performance will probably be one of the major highlights.

Leaks suggest:

8,000mAh battery

100W fast charging

If true, the OnePlus 15R would feature one of the largest batteries on any OnePlus phone to date.

Camera setup: Performance-focused, not flagship-grade

The OnePlus 15R may offer a dual rear camera setup:

50MP main camera

8MP ultrawide lens

Front camera: 32MP

This confirms that 15R prioritises performance over camera innovations.

Other expected features:

Metal middle frame Ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor

Dual speakers X-axis linear motor

NFC support

Expected India Price

Given that, the starting prices of both the OnePlus 12R and 13R have increased by around Rs 3,000, we can expect the same price bump in this case from OnePlus. The original price of the OnePlus 12R was Rs 39,999, while the OnePlus 13R is priced at Rs 42,999.

OnePlus 15R: Expected price in India

Below Rs 45,000, it is unlikely to be cheaper given the new chipset, and also considering the brand's steady increase in pricing over recent years.