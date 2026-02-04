Saif al-Islam Gadhafi, son of Libya's ex-dictator Muammar Gaddafi, killed in Zintan Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, son of Libya's former ruler Muammar Gaddafi, was killed in Zintan, though the cause remains unclear. Security officials and close associates confirmed his death.

Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, the son and former heir apparent of Libya's late ruler Muammar Gaddafi, has been killed in the northern African nation, senior Libyan officials told The Associated Press (AP). The 53-year-old died in Zintan town, located 136 kilometres southwest of Tripoli. The exact circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear. As per the report, two Libyan security officials from western Libya confirmed the killing but declined to share details as they were not authorised to speak to the media. His lawyer, Khaled al-Zaidi, also announced his death on Facebook without elaboration.

Abdullah Othman Abdurrahim, who represented Gaddafi in UN-led political dialogue, confirmed the news as well. Libyan outlet Fawasel Media quoted Abdurrahim as saying that armed men killed Seif al-Islam at his residence. Prosecutors have reportedly begun an investigation, although no official statement has been released.

A controversial political and personal legacy

Born in June 1972 in Tripoli, Seif al-Islam was known as the reform-inclined face of the Gaddafi regime. With a PhD from the London School of Economics, he had once been projected as the modernising force in his father’s authoritarian rule. Moammar Gaddafi was ousted in a NATO-supported uprising in 2011 after four decades in power. He was killed later that year as the country spiralled into conflict. Libya has since collapsed into division and violence driven by rival militias and political factions.

Years of captivity, amnesty and legal battles

Seif al-Islam was captured in late 2011 by Zintan fighters while trying to escape to Niger. They released him in June 2017 after he was granted amnesty by one of Libya's rival governments. A Libyan court convicted him in absentia in 2015 and sentenced him to death for inciting violence and murdering protesters. He also remained wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of crimes against humanity linked to the 2011 uprising.

Failed political comeback

In November 2021, he attempted a political comeback by announcing his candidacy in Libya's presidential election. His decision triggered strong opposition from anti-Gaddafi groups across the country. Although the High National Elections Committee later disqualified him, the election itself was postponed due to disputes between competing administrations and armed factions.

