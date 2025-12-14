Gujarat couple, daughter abducted in Libya while trying to migrate to Portugal; MEA alerted The couple, along with their daughter Devanshi, were taken as hostage in Libya while they were trying to move to Portugal in Europe. According to Mehsana SP Himanshu Solanki, Chavda's brother stays in Portugal.

Ahmedabad :

A young couple from the Mehsana district in Gujarat and their three-year-old daughter have been allegedly kidnapped in Libya for a ransom of Rs 2 crore, said officials on Saturday. The couple has been identified as Kismatsinh Chavda and his wife Heenaben.

They, along with their daughter Devanshi, were taken as hostage in the North African country, while they were trying to move to Portugal in Europe. According to Mehsana Superintendent of Police (SP) Himanshu Solanki, Chavda's brother stays in Portugal, where the couple was trying to relocate.

He said the couple and their daughter had taken a flight from Ahmedabad to Dubai on November 29. He said the couple were taken to Libya's Benghazi City from Dubai, where they were kidnapped, Solanki said, while adding that Mehsana Collector SK Prajapati has been informed about the incident.

A Rs 2 crore ransom; MEA alerted

“Chavda’s brother is settled in Portugal, and he was travelling with the help of an agent based in Portugal. The family was travelling with the intention to settle there, and the agents involved in the case are not Indians,” Solanki was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Solanki said the kidnappers have contacted Chavda's family members and relatives, and demanded Rs 2 crore as ransom. The family has approached Mehsana Collector Prajapati, who said he has informed about the incident to the Gujarat government and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The authorities are now coordinating with Chavda's relatives to find about the family and ensure their safe return. Meanwhile, reports suggest that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader CJ Chavda, who is party MLA from Vijapur Assembly constituency, has also raised the issue with the state and the central governments.

ALSO READ - Shoe thrown at AAP MLA Gopal Italia in Gujarat's Jamnagar; party slams BJP | VIDEO