Ikka: Fans praise Sunny Deol–Akshaye Khanna legal drama, calling it a 'Tara Singh & Rehman Dakait crossover' The first look teaser of Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna's Ikka received praise online. The legal drama will soon stream on Netflix. Check out social media reactions here.

Netflix on Tuesday unveiled its slate of upcoming projects for 2026 at a grand event titled 'What’s Next on Netflix' in Mumbai. A fresh lineup of series and films across different genres was announced.

Among them, Siddharth P Malhotra's Ikka, featuring Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna, grabbed attention. The legal drama marks the reunion of these two actors after 29 years since the 1997 film Border.

Ikka teaser: Fans praise Sunny Deol–Akshaye Khanna legal drama

Social media users quickly reacted to the first teaser of Ikka, praising the performances of Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna. One user wrote, "Tara Singh & Rehman Dakait crossover". Another fan commented, "Didn't expect Netflix was cooking with Sunny and Akshay." "Sunny deol vs akshay khanna what a Collab (sic)," another comment read.

Some users also appreciated Sunny Deol experimenting with new roles, writing, "It's so fresh to see Sunny Deol try new roles."

Watch Ikka teaser below:

