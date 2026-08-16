Cristiano Ronaldo drops retirement bombshell, says 'probably my last year' of football

New Delhi:

Cristiano Ronaldo has given his clearest indication yet that he could retire from professional football at the end of the 2026-27 season, saying it is 'probably my last year.' The 41-year-old, who continues to play for Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, has previously acknowledged that retirement is approaching but has stopped short of setting a definitive timeline for the end of his playing career.

However, speaking to Vogue in an interview published Sunday, Ronaldo spoke about his future while discussing his life with Georgina Rodriguez following their recent marriage. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Cascais, Portugal, on August 11, exactly 10 years after they first met.

'Probably my last year'

"This is probably my last year of football, and I want to leave a spectacular legacy," Ronaldo told Vogue.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner said last November that he expected to continue playing for another 'one or two years' and confirmed that the 2026 World Cup would be his final appearance at the tournament.

Portugal were eliminated by Spain at the World Cup last month, but Ronaldo subsequently stopped short of revealing when exactly he planned to retire from professional football.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward has now said he has already begun preparing for life after football and is looking forward to spending more time with his family. "I have my future all mapped out," Ronaldo added. "I have so many things to keep me busy that to tell you just one thing is hard.

"Because football could leave a big hole, you have to fill your time in various ways, not just one. And also have more fun, travel more, watch and play padel, which I really like, and continue to enjoy what I've earned -- what we've earned. Because after all it's been 25 years with a lot of sacrifice."

End of a 25-year career could be near

Ronaldo's latest comments have provided a clear indication that he could retire from professional football this year, bringing his remarkable 25-year playing career to an end.

He began his senior career with Sporting CP before going on to play for some of the world's biggest clubs, including Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus. Since January 2023, he has been playing for Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr.

The most prolific period of Ronaldo’s career came at Real Madrid, where he scored a club-record 450 goals in 438 appearances.

At this year's World Cup, Ronaldo scored three goals and helped Portugal reach the Round of 16.

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