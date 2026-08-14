Samsung Galaxy S26 FE, Tab S12+ and Galaxy A07s spotted ahead of launch

New Delhi:

Samsung seems to be working on launching three new handsets — the Galaxy S26 FE, Galaxy Tab S12+, and Galaxy A07s. All three reportedly popped up on Google’s Play Console Supported Devices list, showing multiple model numbers tailored for different markets. The Galaxy Tab S12+ even showed up in both Wi-Fi and 5G flavours. Still, Samsung hasn’t come out and confirmed any of these devices or mentioned when they might launch.

Galaxy S26 FE Shows Up with Multiple Versions

The Tech Outlook dug into the details, revealing that the Galaxy S26 FE hit the Play Console with five different model numbers. You have got the SM-S741B for the international model, SM-S741N for South Korea, SM-S741U and SM-S741U1 for US carrier and unlocked versions, and SM-S741W for Canada. All five use the “r14s” codename.

So, Samsung clearly plans to roll out regional variants, but the listing stays tight-lipped about specs or a launch date.

Galaxy Tab S12+ Appears in Wi-Fi and 5G Models

The Galaxy Tab S12+ turned up in both Wi-Fi and 5G versions. The Wi-Fi model goes by SM-X840 and the codename “gts12pwifi.” For 5G, there’s SM-X846B (international markets, including India), SM-X846E (Asia), SM-X846N (South Korea), and SM-X848U (US).

Besides Google’s console, these models surfaced in various certification databases. India’s BIS approved SM-X840 and SM-X846B, South Korea certified SM-X846N, and SM-X848U appeared in the FCC listing for the US. Certification is a good sign, but there’s still no official launch date.

Galaxy A07s Joins the List

Samsung’s affordable Galaxy A07s also made an appearance on Google’s Play Console under the codename “a07ve.” SM-A077F is the international model, while SM-A077M targets Latin America. Both reportedly showed up in earlier certification listings too.

Looks like Samsung’s prepping another budget-friendly Galaxy A-series, though the specs are still under wraps.

No Word from Samsung Yet

Between Google Play Console listings and certification records, Samsung seems ready to debut the Galaxy S26 FE, Galaxy Tab S12+, and Galaxy A07s in several markets. Still, Samsung hasn’t officially announced any of them, and specs, pricing, or launch dates are up in the air.

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