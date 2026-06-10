Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 6 leak reveals 2027 launch timeline and 5G support

New Delhi:

Samsung's gearing up to expand its rugged tablet lineup again. According to a new leak, the Galaxy Tab Active 6 is already in the works, and if things go as planned, we’ll probably see it hit the market in early 2027 as the follow-up to the Galaxy Tab Active 5.

Galaxy Tab Active 6 launch timeline leaked

Now, Samsung has not said a word about this tablet yet, but people close to the situation claim the Tab Active 6 is getting some solid upgrades- think better hardware, real 5G support, and the latest Android experience, all targeted at enterprise and field professionals who need gear that will not quit when things get rough.

The rumour mill points to a global variant carrying the model number SM-X316B, and that 5G support should be standard. That’s a big deal for anyone who can't afford to rely on Wi-Fi, especially folks working onsite or in remote locations.

Expected hardware and software upgrades

The Galaxy Tab Active series has always found fans among businesses, field engineers, logistics teams, and people who need a tablet that can handle a few knocks. So, it’s no surprise Samsung keeps doubling down on durability and productivity tools.

Specs are mostly under wraps for now, but the Tab Active 6 is expected to get a decent performance jump. If the timing holds, Samsung will likely ship it with Android 17 and One UI 9. Expect upgrades in processing power, battery life, network features, and, of course, a tough-as-nails build. The S Pen should stick around, since that’s become a staple for the line, along with boosted security and smart features for getting work done.

A look back at the Galaxy Tab Active 5

Looking back at the last version, as the Galaxy Tab Active 5 launched in 2024 (alongside the Galaxy XCover 7), it packed an 8-inch WUXGA TFT screen at 120Hz and a 5nm octa-core processor.

The device is powered by a 5nm octa-core processor and is available in:

6GB RAM + 128GB storage

8GB RAM + 256GB storage

It carried a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera and used a swappable 5,050mAh battery—perfect for those long shifts outdoors.

Built for tough conditions

The Tab Active 5 also did not mess around with durability. It’s rated MIL-STD-810H and has IP68 water and dust resistance.

Additional features include:

S Pen support

Face recognition

Dolby Atmos-powered speakers

Programmable Active Key

Enterprise-focused security features

That’s why so many people in tough jobs stick with this series: it’s built to last.

Samsung has not dropped any official details on the Tab Active 6, but if the leaks are legit, it will keep building on what works: speedier hardware, better connectivity, fresh software, and new durability tricks. We will have to wait a bit longer for concrete specs, pricing, and release info, but you can bet more leaks are coming as we get closer to launch.