Iran attacks targets in Middle East after US strikes on IRGC kills 5; Trump vows to 'hit harder and higher'

Iran has launched a retaliatory military operation against the United States, firing ballistic missiles and drones from its territory after US forces carried out a new wave of strikes on Iranian targets, further escalating tensions across the Middle East.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it had launched what it described as a “regretful response to the aggressors”, claiming it targeted a US military base in Jordan with ballistic missiles. Iranian media also reported a large-scale drone attack on a US base in Bahrain.

Jordan said its air defences intercepted 10 of the 13 ballistic missiles that entered its airspace, while three fell in remote areas away from populated locations. Kuwait said its air defence systems were also responding to hostile drone attacks following Iran’s retaliatory operation.

The latest escalation came after US forces launched strikes on Iran for the second time in two days on Tuesday, targeting IRGC facilities near the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

US President Donald Trump had earlier warned Tehran that any retaliation would trigger a much stronger American response. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the United States was carrying out “large and powerful” strikes on Iranian targets near the strait.

Trump said the US operation was launched in response to what Washington described as Iran’s failed attempt to lay sea mines in the Strait of Hormuz and a missile attack on a US military base in Jordan.

IRGC claims retaliatory strikes across Gulf

Iran’s Fars News Agency reported that the retaliatory operation had begun, while the IRGC accused the United States of carrying out what it called “blind and desperate attacks” on several locations, including civilian areas.

The IRGC said the US strikes had intensified the blockade around the Strait of Hormuz and strengthened Iran’s resolve to confront foreign forces operating near the strategic waterway.

In a statement, the IRGC said it had targeted a US base in Jordan with ballistic missiles and claimed that a large number of US personnel had been killed. There was no immediate confirmation or response from US authorities regarding the claim.

Iranian media also reported a large-scale drone attack targeting a US military base in Bahrain, although there was no official confirmation of the reported strike.

Jordan intercepts missiles

Air raid sirens were activated in Jordan, according to state television, while missile interceptions were reported in the northern city of Mafraq.

The Jordanian military said its air defence systems intercepted 10 of the 13 ballistic missiles that entered the country’s airspace. Three missiles fell in remote areas without causing reported casualties in populated regions.

Drone attacks in Kuwait

Kuwait’s military said its air defences were responding to hostile drone attacks amid the wider Iranian retaliatory operation.

The developments marked another major escalation in the regional conflict following renewed US strikes on Iranian targets.

Retaliation to US strikes on IRGC targets

The United States launched fresh air strikes on Iranian targets on Tuesday, threatening to reignite the six-month-old conflict that has pushed global energy prices higher and created growing political pressure on President Trump at home.

US Central Command said American forces began striking IRGC targets in Iran at 12 p.m. ET (1600 GMT) on Tuesday.

“The strikes follow recent attempted attacks by the IRGC against commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and against American service members deployed to the region,” US Central Command said in a post on X.

Iranian state television reported explosions on Qeshm Island, located on the northern side of the Strait of Hormuz.

The situation remains highly volatile, with claims of attacks and casualties continuing to emerge from both sides and several countries across the region activating their air defence systems.

Trump's warning to Iran

While the strikes were on, Trump took to Truth Social to warn Iran against any retaliation.

"The United States is, as we speak, striking Iranian Targets near the Strait of Hormuz. The strikes are large and powerful, and in retaliation for the Iranians’ failed attempt at adding sea mines to the Strait, which currently has no mines (They have been completely removed or detonated!), and the Iranians shooting eight missiles, all successfully knocked down, at our Military Base in Jordan.

He said if "the failed Nation of Iran retaliates for this very justified attack, they will be hit again at a much harder and higher level".

Trump further reiterated that a much deadlier is still waiting for Iran in case there is any escalation.

"It will not be the biggest attack of them all, that is waiting in the wings and, when it is over, there will be very little left of the Islamic Republic of Iran!" he added.

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