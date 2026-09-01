Oracle may announce fresh layoffs in September: Thousands of Indian employees could be affected

New Delhi:

Oracle, one of the popular tech companies that has been making news since the start of the year, is reportedly looking for more job cuts, and this time, it could affect thousands of employees based in India. It is all about cost-cutting – rather, tightening team budgets even as the company keeps pouring money into cloud infrastructure and artificial intelligence.

But this is not just another isolated restructuring of the team, like targeting one business group. This round of layoff appears broader, rolled out across multiple teams and managers, who have been told to trim their budgets overall. Layoffs are likely to play a role in meeting these cost targets.

Nobody said exactly how big this cut will be, but as per inside Oracle, the rumour mill puts the global number anywhere between 7,000 and 10,000 jobs – but there is no clear word yet on how many roles in India will vanish.

September could bring the cuts

People inside Oracle are bracing for changes sometime in September. Employees have quietly been warned the layoffs might begin around September 1, but more recent chatter suggests September 15 is also in play. Oracle hasn’t officially confirmed any of these dates, which is only ratcheting up anxiety—especially among senior folks and higher-paid staff, who worry they’re in the crosshairs.

Oracle has cut deep before

This is not the first time Oracle has trimmed its workforce. Over the last year, the company shed around 21,000 jobs, dropping its global headcount by 13 per cent to about 141,000 employees. Some outside reports and internal tracking suggest the real number is closer to 30,000 positions gone worldwide.

This time, it is about budget targets

People close to the matter say this latest move looks like a sweeping attempt to slash budgets, not just realignment inside a single department. Managers are being told to reduce costs, but in many cases, nobody seems to know exactly who will be affected or when. In the past, Oracle locked employees out of internal communications like Slack right as layoffs hit.

India could see major impact

India is a key hub for Oracle, home to big engineering, cloud, support, and tech operations. If these cuts go wide, India’s workforce could take a heavy hit. These rumours are spreading just ahead of Oracle’s next quarterly results on September 11.

So far, Oracle has not said anything publicly about this new round of job cuts—and the company is not responding to questions. For now, worried employees are left guessing what comes next.

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