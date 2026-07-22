Samsung launches Galaxy Z Fold Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8: Price, features and more

New Delhi:

Samsung has launched the new foldable lineup in the Indian market: the Galaxy Z Fold Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 8, and Galaxy Z Flip 8. These new models claim to come hard with slimmer builds, brighter displays, Qualcomm Snapdragon’s latest chips, and much better durability. Also, they come with One UI 9 based on the Android 17 operating system.

Here are the details of the newly launched foldables from Samsung, which were showcased in the Unpacked event.

Galaxy Z Fold Ultra: Samsung’s most premium foldable yet

Display: The new Z Fold Ultra stands at the top of the series launch. It comes with the brightest foldable display Samsung has ever made—5000 nits on an LTPO AMOLED panel with an anti-reflective coating a lot like the one on the Galaxy S26 Ultra. That outer cover screen runs at FHD+.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Ultra

Processor: Inside, the device will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, an Armour Flex Hinge, and a titanium body for extra strength but less bulk. It ships with Android 17 and One UI 9.

Storage options: The handset comes with 12GB RAM with either 256GB or 512GB, or you can go all out with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage.

Camera: Major update on camera—with a whopping 200MP main sensor, 50MP ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto, and dual 10MP selfie shooters. The handset is capable of shooting 8K video, and it is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 45W wired and 20W wireless charging.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Galaxy Z Fold Ultra

Thinnest foldable: Samsung stated that this is their thinnest foldable ever, with just 4.1mm when you open it, and it’s pretty light at 215g.

Galaxy Z Fold 8: Thinner, lighter, and tougher

The Z Fold 8 replaces last year’s Fold with a thinner, lighter, and sturdier body. The main display stretches 7.6 inches at QHD+ resolution and gets up to 3,000 nits peak brightness with the same anti-reflective coating. Its titanium body and Armor Flex Hinge keep things robust, and, of course, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 is inside, along with Android 17 and One UI 9.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 8

You get the same memory and storage combos: 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, or 16GB + 1TB. It packs a 50MP primary camera, 50MP ultra-wide, and dual 10MP selfie cams. At just 201g, Samsung claims it’s the lightest foldable in the Z lineup.

Galaxy Z Fold 8 Indian pricing:

12GB + 256GB: Rs. (yet to be revealed)

12GB + 512GB: Rs. (yet to be revealed)

16GB + 1TB: Rs. (yet to be revealed)

Galaxy Z Flip 8: Smaller size, better everything

The Z Flip 8 keeps things compact but does not skimp on upgrades. The new model is only 6.1mm thick and weighs 180g. There’s an Armor Aluminium Hinge, the same flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, and Android 17 with One UI 9. The Flip 8 also comes with an Armour Aluminium hinge and comes in two varinats- 12GB + 256GB or 12GB + 512GB configurations.

(Image Source : SAMSUNG)Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8

Availability in India

All three smartphones are up for pre-order in India starting today. You will find them on Samsung.com, Samsung Exclusive Stores, Amazon, Flipkart, and other top retailers. Open sales kick off later in the month. If you pre-order, you might snag launch deals too—bank discounts, exchange bonuses, and no-cost EMI options are on the table.

Which foldable fits you best?

If you want the absolute best—crazy displays, cameras, and power—the Z Fold Ultra is your device. The Z Fold 8 trims down the size without dropping flagship specs, so it suits folks who want top hardware in a lighter package. And for people who love that clamshell style but still want premium performance, the Z Flip 8 delivers in a more pocketable form.