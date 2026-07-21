Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026: Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Flip 8 and new foldable expected on July 22

New Delhi:

Samsung is getting ready to pull back the curtain on some of its biggest products of the year. The Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event lands on July 22, and all signs point to the debut of new foldable phones, fresh Galaxy smartwatches, and a few display breakthroughs that Samsung’s been teasing.

A lot is riding on this one as the competition in the foldable market is getting tougher by the year. Samsung wants to keep its lead, so you can bet they will show off sharper hardware, smarter AI tricks, and maybe even a new foldable design we haven’t seen yet.

Event details: When and where to watch?

This year, Samsung takes the stage in London, United Kingdom, on July 22, 2026.

Time of event:

UK: 2:00 PM BST

India: 6:30 PM IST

You do not need a ticket to watch the event—just stream it live on Samsung’s website or their YouTube channel or check out updates on social media.

What is expected to launch? Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Flip 8

The big story is that the company is set to launch the next-gen foldable device. While they are keeping details under wraps, teasers and leaks make it pretty obvious the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Flip 8 will headline the event.

The Z Fold 8 should stick to Samsung’s tried-and-true book-style fold with a tougher build, better performance, and stronger battery life. The Z Flip 8 is not getting left behind—it's keeping that compact clamshell look, but you can expect beefed-up specs and slicker software.

A mysterious third foldable

Samsung has further hinted at a third foldable. They have not shown the device yet, but word is it could sport a more compact, passport-style look—ideal if you want something pocketable without skimping on screen size. If it’s real, this new entry would give Samsung even more options across different price points.

The new Flex Titanium display

The upcoming foldables will use Samsung’s latest Flex Titanium display tech. This means that there is a titanium-alloy film under the OLED, making the screen way tougher than older, plastic-based models.

With Flex Titanium, you get:

Greater durability

Less visible crease

More flexibility

Improved visuals

Better power efficiency

Plus, it is thinner than older materials, so the phone doesn’t bulk up.

Features of the upcoming foldable devices: What’s Inside?

Official numbers are not out yet, but leaks suggest that Samsung is expected to launch new foldables with flagship features, like:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 or Exynos 2600 (depends on where you buy)

12GB RAM

Up to 1TB storage

Android 17-based One UI 9

Fast 45W charging (wired), 25W wireless charging

Bigger batteries

Here’s what each model might pack:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8

Display: 7.6-inch foldable AMOLED screen and 5.5-inch cover display

Triple rear cameras

10MP selfie camera

Galaxy Z Flip 8

Display: 6.9-inch foldable AMOLED and 4.1-inch cover display

Dual rear cameras

Upgraded battery and heat handling

Galaxy Watch 9 series

Samsung is not skipping wearables. Expect the new Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2. They are set to bring better health tracking, smarter AI for wellness, longer battery life, and the latest Wear OS.

Spider-Man tie-in

This year’s launch gets a pop-culture boost as Samsung has joined forces with the new Spider-Man: Brand New Day movie. Recent promos even showed off the new Z Fold 8 and Z Flip 8, suggesting we’ll see familiar designs with serious hardware updates.

Pricing: Coming soon

The prices for the devices are still a mystery, as Samsung has not dropped any pricing details for the new foldables or watches. Expect that—and preorder info, India pricing, and launch dates—to finally be revealed during the event on July 22.