Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren offers to hold talks with JPSC protesting students on Monday

Ranchi:

After students protesting against alleged irregularities in Jharkhand's recruitment exams burnt the effigies of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday, the Jharkhand government has taken initiative to find a resolution through dialogue with the protesting students in Ranchi. In this regard, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren agreed to hold talks with the protesting students.

Students have been invited for talks on Monday at 2 pm

The protesting students have been invited for a discussion on August 17, 2026, at 2:00 PM. They have been offered the option to participate in the talks accompanied by their legal advisors. The Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) and the ADM (Law and Order) have conveyed this proposal to the students.

Earlier in the day, students protesting against alleged irregularities in Jharkhand's recruitment exams burnt the effigies of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav , accusing the JMM-Congress alliance of "failing to take concrete action" on their demands.

As the agitation entered its 23rd day, the protesting students took out a torchlight march from the protest site of Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium to the Albert Ekka chowk, where they burnt the effigies.

The protesting students also accused the ruling alliance of playing politics over their issues and announced they would gherao the chief minister's residence on August 20, demanding his resignation.

On Saturday, the protesting students had demanded the Congress withdraw support from the ruling coalition since the chief minister "was not listening to him". On Sunday, Leader of Opposition in the Jharkhand Assembly, Babulal Marandi said, "Chief Minister Hemant Soren should accept the demands of the agitating students."

What are the key demands of protesting students

Key demands of the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch, a prominent students' body spearheading the protest, include cancelling the 14th JPSC, a CBI probe into all examinations, making the probe report public and action against the guilty. The students are also demanding the revocation of the suspension of a finance department section officer and whistleblower, Santosh Kumar Mastana, and withdrawal of cases filed against him.

During his Independence Day address, Chief Minister Soren said questions surrounding recruitment examinations had shaken the trust of an entire generation of job aspirants. The CM also assured students that investigations into alleged irregularities would be conducted impartially and that anyone found guilty would face strict legal action irrespective of influence or position.

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