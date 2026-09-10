India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I to go ahead as schedule, clarifies DDCA after Delhi Police's request

New Delhi:

The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) on Thursday clarified that the first T20I between India and Afghanistan will go ahead as per the schedule on Sunday (September 13) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the national capital.

"India–Afghanistan 1st T20I on 13 September at Arun Jaitley Stadium will go ahead as scheduled. Following a meeting with Delhi Traffic Police, DDCA has been assured of all necessary support and arrangements. No postponement," it said on X (previously Twitter).

The clarification comes after the Delhi Police requested the DDCA to reschedule India’s opening T20I against Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. In an official letter, Delhi Police mentioned that they would already be extensively deployed for BRICS and that making other arrangements for the match would put severe pressure on them.

It also explained that the police are ready to give full service at any later date after the completion of the summit.

“Further, the entire Delhi Traffic Police would already be extensively deployed for BRICS-related traffic regulation, diversions, route clearance and VVIP/VIP movements. Simultaneous arrangements for the cricket match would place considerable pressure on available manpower and pose significant challenges in traffic diversion, parking, crowd regulation, emergency access and route clearance,” the letter read.

“In view of the international importance and prionty of the BRICS Summit, DDCA is requested to kindly consider rescheduling/postponing the match scheduled on 13.09.2026 to any suitable date after completion of the Summit and related traffic arrangements. This would facilitate effective deployment of resources and ensure smooth and secure movement of foreign delegates, WIPs and the general public,” the letter read.

Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) are the official host of the three-match series, which will be played on September 13, 15 and 17.

Indian team to assemble in Delhi

The Indian team is scheduled to assemble in Delhi in the evening of September 10. They are expected to train over the next couple of days, before the first T20I. However, with the latest complication, it’s unclear what their immediate plans are.

Regardless, the players will hit the training session on September 11. Star pacer Harshit Rana has already been ruled out of the series, with Yash Thakur been announced his replacement.

“The Men's Selection Committee has named Yash Thakur as a replacement for Harshit Rana in India's squads for the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan and the 2026 Asian Games,” the BCCI statement read.

With inputs from ANI

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