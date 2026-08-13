Plea filed in Jharkhand HC seeking other exams conducted by JPSC under probe after paper leak incident

Ranchi:

The controversy surrounding the 14th JPSC Civil Services Examination has now reached the Jharkhand High Court. A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was on Thursday filed in the high court seeking to bring other examinations conducted by JPSC and JSSC through TDPL under the ambit of the investigation. Petitioner Basant Prasad has leveled serious allegations regarding large-scale irregularities, rigging, and the sale of posts in exchange for money during these examinations.

While the CID is currently investigating the matter, the petition argues that the CID probe is inadequate due to the alleged involvement of influential individuals.The petitioner has demanded a CBI inquiry to ensure a fair and independent investigation into the entire matter, including all examinations conducted by JPSC and JSSC through TDPL.

Jharkhand CID conducts raids at multiple locations

The developmnent comes at a time when the Jharkhand CID is conducting raids at multiple locations in the state to execute arrest warrants against seven accused in connection with alleged irregularities in various competitive examinations conducted by the JPSC.

The wanted accused in the irregularities include Aditya Pandey and Pawan Kumar Singh from Ranchi district; Ravishankar Kumar and Santosh Kumar Singh from Palamu district; Sanand Prakash from Bokaro; Lalu Kumar Yadav from Hazaribag; and Saurav Kumar Pandey from Giridih, the Jharkhand CID said in a statement.

The CID offcial said that the raids were conducted at multiple locations in the state in search of the accused. However, no arrests have been made so far, he said. One team formed by the CID started matching and scrutinising OMR carbon copies received during the investigation for evidence collection and as the investigation is underway, and further legal action will be taken based on evidence, it added.

CID has so far arrested 20 people

It should be noted that the CID has so far arrested 20 people, including former JPSC chairman L Khiangte, in connection with the case. The agency arrested the former JPSC chairman on August 10. On August 9, all three JPSC members -- Ajeeta Bhattacharya, Anima Hansda and Jamal Ahmad – resigned. The development came after the CID summoned the three members for questioning.

Ajeeta Bhattacharya, wife of JMM leader Supriyo Bhattacharya, was questioned on August 10, while Jamal Ahmad was questioned by the CID on August 12. Anima Hasnda is scheduled to appear before the agency on Friday.

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