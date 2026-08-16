Students burn effigies of Hemant Soren, Rahul Gandhi in Ranchi; plan gherao of CM's residence | Video

Ranchi:

Students protesting alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations in Jharkhand burnt the effigies of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav at Albert Ekka Chowk in Ranchi on Sunday. As part of the protest, the students took out a torchlight procession from their protest site at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium to Albert Ekka Chowk. On reaching the spot, they burnt the effigies of Soren, Gandhi and Yadav.

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The protesters accused the ruling JMM-Congress alliance of failing to take concrete action on their demands. The agitation entered its 23rd day on Sunday. The protesters have been demanding action over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations and have continued their agitation despite assurances from the authorities.

"The government has not yet formally spoken. Today, the SDM and ADM came to inquire about the well-being of the hunger-striking students. There was no talk of a meeting," the students say.

Students warn of CM's residence gherao

The students accused the ruling alliance of playing politics over their issues and announced they would gherao the Chief Minister's residence on August 20, demanding his resignation. "The government must comply. There is an ultimatum until August 18; otherwise, millions of students from Jharkhand will go to Hemant Soren's residence on August 20 to demand answers and surround him," they warned.

JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch leader Ravindra Paswan said, "We will gherao the chief minister's residence on August 20. We seek his resignation as both the JMM and the Congress are playing politics with us. We also demand that Rahul Gandhi withdraw support from the JMM-led coalition if the CM is not listening to him."

The protesters said they would not withdraw the demonstration until the government addresses their demands, including cancellation of examinations in which alleged irregularities were found, and ordering an independent probe into the recruitment process.

The protesters appealed to students across Jharkhand to assemble in Ranchi for the proposed gherao of the CM's residence on August 20.

Why are students protesting?

The student and job aspirants' agitation began on July 25 and has focused on demands for transparency in recruitment examinations and reforms in the functioning of the JPSC and JSSC. Six demonstrators have also been observing an indefinite hunger strike in support of the demands.

The protesting students at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi are demanding cancellation of all JSSC CGL, JSSC JE, and PGT exams after 2019, a CBI investigation into the irregularities, strict action against the "mafias and agencies involved", disclosure of category-wise cut-offs (UR, EWS, BC-I, BC-II, SC, ST), OMR copies, and response sheets for transparency regarding the process and a recruitment calendar modelled after UPSC/SSC standards.

Earlier, on August 10, police used tear gas shells and water cannons and resorted to a lathicharge during the 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' march.

On August 9, Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar accepted the resignations of three members of the Jharkhand Public Service (JPSC) Commission, in light of the recommendation made by the State Government, the Lok Bhavan said in a statement.

The representatives of the Jharkhand government held a fresh round of talks in Ranchi with representatives of various student organisations protesting alleged irregularities in the JPSC and JSSC recruitment examinations.

The government also announced a multi-pronged action plan to address alleged recruitment irregularities. The measures include a CID probe into alleged irregularities in the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and 2023-25 backlog recruitments, an Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation into suspected financial irregularities, setting up of a fast-track court and formation of an expert committee for recruitment reforms.

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