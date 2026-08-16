BJP files complaint against Sonia Gandhi over Vande Mataram row, demands apology

New Delhi:

As the row over Vande Mataram intensified, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Sunday lodged a formal complaint against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi at the Urwa Police Station in Karnataka. The development comes after a controversy erupted during the recitation of the national song Vande Mataram at the Congress headquarters in New Delhi on Independence Day.

BJP leaders seek action against Sonia Gandhi

The BJP leaders sought action against Sonia Gandhi over the issue and alleged that the controversy had hurt sentiments associated with the national song. The police are yet to file an FIR, while the BJP leaders Vikas K and Rajgopal have pointed out that the police can file an FIR on the strength of relevant provisions of law under BNSS.

The controversy came to limelight after visuals from the Independence Day programme at the Congress headquarters showed senior party leaders speaking among themselves while Vande Mataram was being recited.

BJP leaders criticised their conduct, alleging that it amounted to disrespect towards the National Song. Meanwhile, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari also criticised the Congress leadership, alleging that the opposition party harbours deep discomfort and disrespect toward the national song, 'Vande Mataram'.

Suvendu Adhikari demands apology from Sonia Gandhi

Earlier in the day, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari alleged that Sonia Gandhi had objected to the singing of the complete version of the national song during the Independence Day function and said the incident had deeply offended people in the state, where Bankim Chandra is revered as "Sahitya Samrat".

Adhikari demanded an unconditional apology from Gandhi and warned that failure to do so could lead to widespread protests. He further sought an explanation from Mallikarjun Kharge, asking the Congress president to clarify the party's position and asserting that any insult to the national song amounted to an insult to the nation.

Amit Shah accuses Sonia of insulting 'Vande Mataram'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also accused the Congress of insulting the national song 'Vande Mataram' and demanded that the party apologise to the people and to Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay who wrote the song.

Addressing a public meeting in Chittorgarh, Shah alleged that during the Independence Day programme at the Congress headquarters, party leader Sonia Gandhi asked Vande Mataram to be stopped midway through the song.

"We all saw it on television," Shah said, adding that Sonia Gandhi should apologise to the people and to Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay's immortal soul. Home Minister Shah alleged that the Congress had forgotten 'Vande Mataram' due to vote-bank politics.

The row erupts at a time when Parliament last month passed the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, extending to 'Vande Mataram' provisions that already applied to the national anthem.

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